Russian medicos visit Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital to bolster ties

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 21-member delegation of medical workers visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday to study the medical practices carrying out by the hospital while establishing working contacts with its doctors and other colleagues.

The hospital said that the visit was a part of the Moscow government’s business mission to New Delhi.

Welcoming the Russian delegation, Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Trust Society, called the visit a matter of great pride and said that Russia’s state healthcare institute showed interest in working of the city hospital.

“The establishment of working contacts between Moscow State Healthcare Institution and SGRH will help in developing academic ties between two institutions. It will also help in furthering academics and research between two great institutions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), SGRH said he is certain that the visit will help foster new partnerships between the two healthcare organisations. “We are keen to share experiences and expertise with the aim to further bolster the health sector in India and Russia and provide world-class patient-centered care,” he added.

“The Russian delegation was very keen to learn organization of the emergency department in case of mass admissions, including traumatology, surgery, radiology ambulance services and diagnostics in the emergency department,” said hospital’s PRO. He also said the 21 member Russian delegation was particularly interested to visit SGRH’s Department of critical care and ICU.

