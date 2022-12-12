Home Cities Delhi

Wanted to live alone: Two Delhi girls flee home, found in Jhansi

During investigation, a police team was constituted which first collected CCTV footage of the area where the girl was suspected to be seen last.

Published: 12th December 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Missing, Police, Search

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two Delhi girls, both college friends, who fled from their house along with some jewellery and cash in a bid to live independently, were traced in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and later handed over to their parents. The police were informed on December 9 about the incident. They were told that a 21-year-old girl was untraceable and some cash and gold jewellery was also missing from the house. Accordingly, the police filed a missing report and initiated a search operation.

During the investigation, a police team was constituted which first collected CCTV footage of the area where the girl was suspected to be seen last. The police searched parks, shelter homes and NGOs to find the girl. The family members were also questioned and details of cash and jewellery were collected. The photo of the girl was then circulated within the police net.  

“It was found that the missing girl was constantly speaking to a mobile number,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary. After getting details of the number, it was found that it belonged to her friend who was also reported to be missing at Palam Police Station.

“On following the movement of both girls through CCTV footage, it was found that they mortgaged the gold for cash near Savitri Cinema and thereafter switched off their phones,” the DCP said.
Later they found that the missing girl booked a ticket from Nizamuddin for Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The police then immediately contacted the Government Railway Police (GRP) who traced both at Jhansi Railway Station.

The police team was dispatched to Jhansi and both the girls were safely rescued. On enquiry, it was revealed that both were students of the same college and due to some family issues, they planned to live independently.  They were counselled and handed over to their families, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp