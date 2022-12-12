Wanted to live alone: Two Delhi girls flee home, found in Jhansi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two Delhi girls, both college friends, who fled from their house along with some jewellery and cash in a bid to live independently, were traced in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and later handed over to their parents. The police were informed on December 9 about the incident. They were told that a 21-year-old girl was untraceable and some cash and gold jewellery was also missing from the house. Accordingly, the police filed a missing report and initiated a search operation.

During the investigation, a police team was constituted which first collected CCTV footage of the area where the girl was suspected to be seen last. The police searched parks, shelter homes and NGOs to find the girl. The family members were also questioned and details of cash and jewellery were collected. The photo of the girl was then circulated within the police net.

“It was found that the missing girl was constantly speaking to a mobile number,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary. After getting details of the number, it was found that it belonged to her friend who was also reported to be missing at Palam Police Station.

“On following the movement of both girls through CCTV footage, it was found that they mortgaged the gold for cash near Savitri Cinema and thereafter switched off their phones,” the DCP said.

Later they found that the missing girl booked a ticket from Nizamuddin for Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The police then immediately contacted the Government Railway Police (GRP) who traced both at Jhansi Railway Station.

The police team was dispatched to Jhansi and both the girls were safely rescued. On enquiry, it was revealed that both were students of the same college and due to some family issues, they planned to live independently. They were counselled and handed over to their families, the official added.

