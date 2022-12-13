Delhi Govt replaces 28 officers in trade department with first-timers

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government in its order has transferred 28 officers who have been deployed at the Department of Trade and Taxes for more than five to seven years and have instead replaced them with ‘first timers’.

The transferred officials will be relieved with immediate effect and stationed in different departments without any waiting period. Whereas the incoming officers would be who have never worked in the department earlier.

In the order, 28 such officials were told that they “stand relieved with immediate effect with the direction to join their new place of posting/department without waiting for formal relieving from his present department”.

“Only first-timers who have never worked in the trade tax department have been posted and all officials who were on a repeat posting to the department have been removed,” a senior government official said.

“First in-first out principle was followed to ensure farthest possible objectivity while transferring from other non-sensitive departments to the trade and tax,” he added.

According to sources, the move is aimed to bring about objectivity, accountability and transparency in the trade and tax department. “The officials at the middle level are at the cutting edge of the public interface at the trade and tax. , Their transfer will ensure objectivity and transparency,” an official said.

