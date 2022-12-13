Mastermind of fake visa racket in Delhi police net

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 43-year-old man, who is allegedly involved in duping people on the pretext of sending them to foreign shores and was running a fake visa racket for the past 7 years from outside India was finally arrested by the Delhi Police, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Gaurav Gossain, a graduate of Delhi University, started this fake visa racket in 2015 to earn a quick buck.

According to the police, the accused has links with many agents in India and procures fabricated VI SAS and other travelling documents from his counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Furnishing details, DCP (IGI) RK Singh said that during the investigation of a cheating case, some accused passengers namely Sucha Singh, Surjit Singh and Amandeep Singh were arrested and interrogated, they disclosed that they came in contact with agents Gurvinder Singh Mokha, resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi and Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Ropar, Punjab, through common friends.

Initially, they were assured by the agents that they will be provided with a fake visa of France, in lieu of `45 lakh (`15 lakh each). The deal was finalised for Rs 36 lakhs and all three passengers made an initial payment of `5 lakh in advance to the alleged agents. The accused further introduced them to their associate and mastermind Gaurav Gossain who operates a human trafficking racket from Delhi sitting in Dubai.

More cases similar to this also came to light that had links with the accused Gaurav Gossain. “Gossain was out of India and was continuously running his illegal international human trafficking syndicate from abroad. He was hiding in Dubai and USA and frequently used to travel to India to operate his human trafficking racket,” the DCP said. Hence a Look Out Circular (LOC) was also issued so that he could be arrested while entering the country.

In June 2022, Gossain illegally entered India via Nepal on road. On December 8, the police intercepted the movement of Gossain in Delhi and the accused was nabbed from Rohini. The official said they recovered 34 international passports and 4 fake visas.

