Acid thrown on minor girl in Delhi, suffers burns on face, eyes; one detained

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two motorcycle-borne men around 7.30 am today in the national capital, an official said.

"She has suffered 7-8 per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected. She is being examined. She is admitted in the burn ICU and is stable," a doctor said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said they received a PCR (police control room) call around 9 am regarding the acid attack incident in Dwarka's Mohan Garden area.

"It was stated that a girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike around 7:30 am this morning," the DCP said.

#AcidAttack | A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two motorcycle-borne men around 7.30 am today in #Delhi. One person has been detained. The victim is currently admitted to Safdarjung hospital.@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/xb3VzCjPFS — Ujwal Jalali (@ujwaljalali) December 14, 2022

He said that the victim girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. "She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is going on," the senior official said.

Meanwhile, the victim girl is currently receiving treatment at the Safdarjung hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

#UPDATE | NCW (National Commission for Women) is taking cognizance of the acid attack that took place on a girl in Delhi. A team from the Commission will be reaching the hospital to inquire into the matter and to provide every possible help to the victim. pic.twitter.com/LiHh8MUy2Y — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal said it is a matter of extreme shame. "I fail to understand when will governments wake up. Why can't the government ban the retail sale of acid?" Maliwal said.

ये दिल्ली में ऐसिड बिक्री का हाल है। आज ऐसिड देश में उतनी आसानी से बिक रहा है जितने आसानी से सब्ज़ी बिकती हैं। हमारे कई रिपोर्ट्स के बावजूद क्यूँ सरकार ऐसिड की रीटेल सेल को पूरी तरह से बैन नहीं करती? https://t.co/PPof9yaxOX — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 14, 2022

Notably, just two months back, Maliwal had issued a notice to the divisional commissioner of the Delhi government seeking action against those SDMs who have not been implementing rules to regulate the sale of acid.



