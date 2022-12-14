Delhi city to get 50 new low-floor electric buses

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to reduce pollution in the city, the Delhi government is all set to induct 50 more low-floor electric buses in its existing fleet. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told this newspaper that these 50 new buses will be plying on nine routes in Delhi and will cover almost three lakh km distance every month.

“After the addition of the 50 new low-floor electric buses, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC’s) electric fleet will increase to 300 buses,” the Minister said. Emphasizing the need for electric buses in the city, Gahlot said that this year the Air Quality Index of the capital has turned into a ‘severe’ category for only a few days.

Sharing details of the routes on which these new buses will facilitate the commuters, the Transport Department said that the routes are 165, the starting point will be Shahbad dairy and the destination is Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT).

“The second will be route number 879, the bus will be picking up the commuters from Shahbad dairy and the final drop location will be Janakpuri D-Block. The third route is 901, the pickup point will be Mangolpuri and the drop location will be Kamla Market,” it said.

“The fourth is route number 957, the starting point for the e-buses running on this route will be Rohini Sector 22 terminal and the destination will be Shivaji Stadium. The fifth route is 971, pick up point is Rohini Sector 1 Avantika to final destination Anand Vihar ISBT,” said the Department.

“The sixth route finalized by the department for these buses is 990A, from Rohini Sector 25 (Deep Vihar) to Shivaji Stadium. The seventh route is 990 Extension, the e-buses will provide service from Rohini Sector 23 (Pocket-C) to Shivaji Stadium,” it stated.

“The eighth route is Mudrika Seva (TMS) (-), the originating point for the e-buses plying on this route is Wazirpur depot, while the drop location is also the same. The last route is TMS (+), with the pick point at Wazirpur Depot and the final destination is also the same,” it further added.

Notably, Mudrika Seva (Ring Road bus service) is one of the most popular bus routes in the national capital which was started by the DTC.

