Delhi authorities to finally focus on waterlogging on roads

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Waterlogging, which plagues the roads of the city during monsoon, is finally under the scrutiny of Delhi authorities who will jointly work on its permanent solution. The move has come due to India’s presidency of the G-20 summit that will be held next year, wherein the national capital will host eight of its events mostly during the monsoons. Officials said that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has asked the authorities for “foolproof and permanent” measures for preventing water logging since six of the eight events are scheduled to be held in the city during the active monsoon month. “Multiple agencies including PWD, MCD, DJB have been asked to work in tandem to put in place a permanent solution to the waterlogging of roads,” a senior official said. According to the schedule shared by the officials, the events will begin from March 1 and conclude with the summit meeting of the Head of Governments on September 9-10. Other events to be hosted by Delhi include Parliament-20 Summit on June 5-6, 4th Sherpa Meeting on September 3-6, 4th Finance & Central Bank Deputies Meeting on September 5-6, Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting on September 6. In a meeting chaired by Saxena on Wednesday, the authorities were also asked to improve road infrastructure, refurbish signages and beautify the areas under the flyovers.