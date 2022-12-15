Home Cities Delhi

Delhi authorities to finally focus on waterlogging on roads

The move has come due to India’s presidency of the G-20 summit that will be held next year.

Published: 15th December 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi rains

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road during rains in Delhi (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Waterlogging, which plagues the roads of the city during monsoon, is finally under the scrutiny of Delhi authorities who will jointly work on its permanent solution. The move has come due to India’s presidency of the G-20 summit that will be held next year, wherein the national capital will host eight of its events mostly during the monsoons.

Officials said that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has asked the authorities for “foolproof and permanent” measures for preventing water logging since six of the eight events are scheduled to be held in the city during the active monsoon month. “Multiple agencies including PWD, 

MCD, DJB have been asked to work in tandem to put in place a permanent solution to the waterlogging of roads,” a senior official said. According to the schedule shared by the officials, the events will begin from March 1 and conclude with the summit meeting of the Head of Governments on September 9-10.

Other events to be hosted by Delhi include Parliament-20 Summit on June 5-6, 4th Sherpa Meeting on September 3-6, 4th Finance & Central Bank Deputies Meeting on September 5-6,  Joint Sherpas and 
Finance Deputies Meeting on September 6. In a meeting chaired by Saxena on Wednesday, the authorities were also asked to improve road infrastructure, refurbish signages and beautify the areas under the flyovers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi waterlogging VK Saxena
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp