Delhi's landfills to go sooner, thanks to G-20

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The flattening of Okhla landfill site has been preponed by 10 months ahead of the G-20 summit that the city will host next year. Officials said that in a meeting held on Wednesday, authorities were asked to jointly work to segregate all the legacy waste accumulated at the Okhla landfill site before the events of G-20 commence here.

“Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has called for a concerted effort to fast-track the flattening of all existing landfill sites with the aim of completing works on the Okhla landfill before the events commence,” officials from the L-G secretariat said.

The decision was taken in a multi-department meeting chaired by the L-G, in the presence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi cabinet ministers and heads of all concerned departments including PWD, DJB, DTC, Transport, Traffic, Health and Tourism, among others. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not attend the meeting as he was slightly unwell. In the proposed budget document of MCD for the year 2023-24, the deadline to segregate waste at the Okhla waste site was kept in December 2023.

“However, foreign dignitaries are expected to take south Delhi route where the Okhla garbage mountain lies. Keeping this in mind, the L-G has asked the authorities to hasten the segregation at the Okhla site,” a senior official said. A complete makeover of the national capital has been planned ahead of the summit whose eight events Delhi will host next year beginning March 1 when the Foreign Ministers will meet on September 10.

Main areas of revamp

Road Infrastructure

Improving walkability, refurbishing signages, beautifying area under the flyovers, sprucing up of roads and footpaths

Sanitation and beautification

Installation of quality dustbins across the city, identification & cleaning of central and side verges of all PWD and MCD roads

Showcasing Indian culture

Maintenance, landscaping, façade and illumination of monuments – Qutub Minar, Lodi Garden, Red Fort, etc; sprucing up iconic markets – CP, Chandni Chowk, Dilli Haat

Citizens’ engagement

Encouraging residents to participate and organise events – G-20 Marathon, weekend community events, social media campaign

