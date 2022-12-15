INTERVIEW | Will give strong opposition to AAP, says Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva, who took charge last week after the resignation of Adesh Gupta following the party’s defeat in MCD elections, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only leader of the saffron party while we all are party workers. Speaking to TNIE, Sachdeva stressed the need to strengthen organisational structure at every level. He said that the party’s focus is on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with an aim to win all seven seats of Delhi.

Excerpts

What is the plan of action of Delhi BJP after MCD elections?

Delhi BJP’s main focus is on Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024, and the party aims to win all seven seats in the national capital. To achieve the goal, we have decided to strengthen the party’s organizational structure, connect to each voter of the city and to publicise the welfare scheme of the Central government. Housing for all, PM Ujjwala Yojana, ration distribution scheme, DBT schemes, PM-UDAY, PMJAY, etc are the schemes which have been hugely appreciated by the Delhi people.

Any specific area of focus ahead of the Lok Sabha polls?

PM Narendra Modi is a tall leader who enjoys immense support of people from all sections. BJP leaders and workers will endeavour under his leadership to help cross party’s 52 per cent vote share in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in 2024 elections and ensure victory in all the Parliamentary constituencies in Delhi. We increased our vote percentage by more than three percent in MCD elections and are confident that it will be increased in Parliamentary polls as well.

Will AAP run MCD efficiently?

AAP won the MCD polls this time but won’t be able to run the civic body without the cooperation of BJP councillors. Here, it would be important to note that we have received a very good mandate. Delhi people have enabled us to work as an effective check against AAP-dominated corporation council. They (AAP) will not be able to run the civic body without our cooperation. It is high time for the AAP to deliver the promises it has made to the people of Delhi to win the MCD polls including the flattening of the three garbage mountains in the city.

On which issues will BJP expose AAP in MCD?

They should tell us how they are going to remove the garbage dumped at landfill sites. They were quick to point fingwers at BJP in this regard when the party was ruling the civic body. We will support them if they work to do it as per the promise made by them. There are scores of garbage mounds in Punjab ruled by the AAP but they spread propaganda against us to gain political mileage.

Any specific reason why BJP lost MCD after 15 years of rule?

BJP would have won around 140-150 wards in MCD polls, if the votes of its supporters were not deleted under a “conspiracy” of the AAP government. In Gorakh Park ward, The BJP was defeated by 1948 votes there due to deletion of 9,600 votes. There are several wards where this happened where the BJP lost in wards where significant numbers of votes of a particular group were deleted. A ward wise analysis will be carried out in coming days to identify reasons for defeat in MCD elections.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva, who took charge last week after the resignation of Adesh Gupta following the party’s defeat in MCD elections, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only leader of the saffron party while we all are party workers. Speaking to TNIE, Sachdeva stressed the need to strengthen organisational structure at every level. He said that the party’s focus is on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with an aim to win all seven seats of Delhi. Excerpts What is the plan of action of Delhi BJP after MCD elections? Delhi BJP’s main focus is on Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024, and the party aims to win all seven seats in the national capital. To achieve the goal, we have decided to strengthen the party’s organizational structure, connect to each voter of the city and to publicise the welfare scheme of the Central government. Housing for all, PM Ujjwala Yojana, ration distribution scheme, DBT schemes, PM-UDAY, PMJAY, etc are the schemes which have been hugely appreciated by the Delhi people. Any specific area of focus ahead of the Lok Sabha polls? PM Narendra Modi is a tall leader who enjoys immense support of people from all sections. BJP leaders and workers will endeavour under his leadership to help cross party’s 52 per cent vote share in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in 2024 elections and ensure victory in all the Parliamentary constituencies in Delhi. We increased our vote percentage by more than three percent in MCD elections and are confident that it will be increased in Parliamentary polls as well. Will AAP run MCD efficiently? AAP won the MCD polls this time but won’t be able to run the civic body without the cooperation of BJP councillors. Here, it would be important to note that we have received a very good mandate. Delhi people have enabled us to work as an effective check against AAP-dominated corporation council. They (AAP) will not be able to run the civic body without our cooperation. It is high time for the AAP to deliver the promises it has made to the people of Delhi to win the MCD polls including the flattening of the three garbage mountains in the city. On which issues will BJP expose AAP in MCD? They should tell us how they are going to remove the garbage dumped at landfill sites. They were quick to point fingwers at BJP in this regard when the party was ruling the civic body. We will support them if they work to do it as per the promise made by them. There are scores of garbage mounds in Punjab ruled by the AAP but they spread propaganda against us to gain political mileage. Any specific reason why BJP lost MCD after 15 years of rule? BJP would have won around 140-150 wards in MCD polls, if the votes of its supporters were not deleted under a “conspiracy” of the AAP government. In Gorakh Park ward, The BJP was defeated by 1948 votes there due to deletion of 9,600 votes. There are several wards where this happened where the BJP lost in wards where significant numbers of votes of a particular group were deleted. A ward wise analysis will be carried out in coming days to identify reasons for defeat in MCD elections.