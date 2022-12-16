Conman Sukesh reiterates giving Rs 60 cr to AAP minister Jain before LG-appointed panel

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The high-powered three-member committee, which was constituted to inquire into the allegations levelled by incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has submitted its report and recommended the matter for a detailed investigation by a specialised agency.

“The Committee, finding the allegations “grave” and “serious” in nature, and citing lack of wherewithal to further verify, has recommended a detailed investigation by a specialised agency,” a Home Department source said.

Notably, this newspaper had broken the story of Chandrashekhar’s allegations against the jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain on November 1 and since then he has written multiple letters addressed to media and Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena. On November 4, days after this newspaper’s report, Delhi Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel was transferred.

In his first letter, Chandrashekhar alleged that he made payments not only to Jain but also to the Aam Aadmi Party to the tune of Rs 50 crore as he was promised an important position in the party in south India.

The allegations put the AAP in the vortex of a political storm with rivals BJP and Congress training their guns at its party chief Arvind Kejriwal. The L-G’s office on October 18 forwarded Chandrashekhar’s letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar for suitable action.

Sources on Friday said that the three-member Committee headed by the Principal Secretary (Home Department) has submitted its report in which Chandrashekhar has once again reiterated its charges of giving Rs 60 crore to Jain which included Rs 50 crore for securing a Rajya Sabha seat from AAP, Rs 10 crore as protection money and paying another Rs 12.50 crore to the then Tihar DG.

As per sources, the Committee recorded Sukesh’s statement on November 11 and 15 at the Mandoli jail where he told the Committee members that CMArvind Kejriwal was in the loop as far as the financial transactions were concerned.

NEW DELHI: The high-powered three-member committee, which was constituted to inquire into the allegations levelled by incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has submitted its report and recommended the matter for a detailed investigation by a specialised agency. “The Committee, finding the allegations “grave” and “serious” in nature, and citing lack of wherewithal to further verify, has recommended a detailed investigation by a specialised agency,” a Home Department source said. Notably, this newspaper had broken the story of Chandrashekhar’s allegations against the jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain on November 1 and since then he has written multiple letters addressed to media and Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena. On November 4, days after this newspaper’s report, Delhi Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel was transferred. In his first letter, Chandrashekhar alleged that he made payments not only to Jain but also to the Aam Aadmi Party to the tune of Rs 50 crore as he was promised an important position in the party in south India. The allegations put the AAP in the vortex of a political storm with rivals BJP and Congress training their guns at its party chief Arvind Kejriwal. The L-G’s office on October 18 forwarded Chandrashekhar’s letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar for suitable action. Sources on Friday said that the three-member Committee headed by the Principal Secretary (Home Department) has submitted its report in which Chandrashekhar has once again reiterated its charges of giving Rs 60 crore to Jain which included Rs 50 crore for securing a Rajya Sabha seat from AAP, Rs 10 crore as protection money and paying another Rs 12.50 crore to the then Tihar DG. As per sources, the Committee recorded Sukesh’s statement on November 11 and 15 at the Mandoli jail where he told the Committee members that CMArvind Kejriwal was in the loop as far as the financial transactions were concerned.