Delhi  Lieutenant Governor okays two prosecutors for Shraddha trial

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V K Saxena has approved a proposal of the Delhi Police to appoint two special public prosecutors in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

“LG V K Saxena has approved the proposal of the Delhi Police for the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors to represent the State in the Trial Court in case FIR No. 659 dt. November 10, 2022 u/s 365/302/201 IPC, registered at PS Mehrauli,” an official said.

They added, “The matter relates to the gruesome Shraddha murder case. Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad, advocates, will be accordingly representing the Delhi Police as special public prosecutors in the matter.”

Special public prosecutors are usually appointed to ensure focused attention on the prosecution of the accused and expeditious trial in a particular case. They are appointed either by the state or by judicial orders, as happened in the 2G, the coal scam cases, for smooth and expeditious trial.

The supervisory high courts can also designate a court as a special court to fast-track trials in cases of public importance. The gory details about Walker’s murder shook the entire nation after the Delhi Police arrested her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala on November 12.

During interrogation, he confessed to killing Walkar and chopping her body into pieces and disposing of them in various parts of the capital, police said. A local court on December 9 extended the judicial custody of Aaftab for 14 days.

He was made to undergo a polygraph test and narco test after a Delhi court granted permission for the same. FSL officials said Aaftab confessed to killing Shraddha Walkar during the polygraph test and said he had no guilt about the crime he committed.

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V K Saxena has approved a proposal of the Delhi Police to appoint two special public prosecutors in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday. “LG V K Saxena has approved the proposal of the Delhi Police for the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors to represent the State in the Trial Court in case FIR No. 659 dt. November 10, 2022 u/s 365/302/201 IPC, registered at PS Mehrauli,” an official said. They added, “The matter relates to the gruesome Shraddha murder case. Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad, advocates, will be accordingly representing the Delhi Police as special public prosecutors in the matter.” Special public prosecutors are usually appointed to ensure focused attention on the prosecution of the accused and expeditious trial in a particular case. They are appointed either by the state or by judicial orders, as happened in the 2G, the coal scam cases, for smooth and expeditious trial. The supervisory high courts can also designate a court as a special court to fast-track trials in cases of public importance. The gory details about Walker’s murder shook the entire nation after the Delhi Police arrested her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala on November 12. During interrogation, he confessed to killing Walkar and chopping her body into pieces and disposing of them in various parts of the capital, police said. A local court on December 9 extended the judicial custody of Aaftab for 14 days. He was made to undergo a polygraph test and narco test after a Delhi court granted permission for the same. FSL officials said Aaftab confessed to killing Shraddha Walkar during the polygraph test and said he had no guilt about the crime he committed.