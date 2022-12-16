Exclusive Machine: Volkswagen India's new edition 'Tiguan'

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The Volkswagen Tiguan is among the company’s global bestsellers. In fact, in India too, it does brisk business with a growing level of demand for this premium SUV coming in from all corners of the country. After all, it delivers a quality and level of performance that is on par with vehicles like the Audi Q5 and it only costs half the price! With the Exclusive Edition, Volkswagen is definitely looking at making further inroads in the market.

Design

The Volkswagen Tiguan is a sharp-looking SUV that has all its proportions spot on. The dynamic SUV has a sleek sporty bonnet, chiselled bumpers, a strong shoulder line, and a well-contoured rear that really brings out its sporty personality. Add to that, Volkswagen has done a good job with the LED matrix headlights with IQ and striking-looking rear combination lights, which again add to its premium charm. The Exclusive Edition package includes sporty 18-inch Sebring Sterling Silver wheels and comes finished in either Pure White or Oryx White body colours.

Features

For the comfort of those on board, the Volkswagen Tiguan comes equipped with a 20.32cm touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, Illuminated scuff plates, USB C-ports, Vienna leather seats, soft-touch dashboard, 30 shades of multicolour ambient lights, flat bottom multi-function steering wheel, a three-zone Climatronic air-conditioning system with touch control and a panoramic sunroof that complements the look of the Tiguan.

Engine

Powered by the 2.0-litre TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology, producing a peak power output of 190PS and a peak torque of 320Nm, the Tiguan is rather quick off the mark and is an absolute delight to drive. It powers up seamlessly and notches up to three-digit speeds in just a blink of an eye. While it is sporty, it isn’t unruly, and you always feel in control.

Safety

Ensuring the comfort of driving, the Tiguan comprises of an advanced reverse camera giving four different views. The drive assists technologies further to make every drive memorable. With great power comes great responsibility, and therefore, this car comes fully equipped with safety features such as six airbags, an anti-brake locking system (ABS), ESC, anti-slip regulation (ASR), EDL, hill start assist, hill descent control, engine drag torque control, active TPMS, 3 head-rests at the rear, 3-point seat belts, ISOFIX, and driver alert systems.

Available at a special offer price of Rs 33.49 lakh

