Home Cities Delhi

Exclusive Machine: Volkswagen India's new edition 'Tiguan'

Volkswagen Tiguan delivers a quality and level of performance that is on par with vehicles like the Audi Q5 and it only costs half the price.

Published: 16th December 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Tiguan

Volkswagen India's exclusive edition 'Tiguan'

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

The Volkswagen Tiguan is among the company’s global bestsellers. In fact, in India too, it does brisk business with a growing level of demand for this premium SUV coming in from all corners of the country. After all, it delivers a quality and level of performance that is on par with vehicles like the Audi Q5 and it only costs half the price! With the Exclusive Edition, Volkswagen is definitely looking at making further inroads in the market.

Design
The Volkswagen Tiguan is a sharp-looking SUV that has all its proportions spot on. The dynamic SUV has a sleek sporty bonnet, chiselled bumpers, a strong shoulder line, and a well-contoured rear that really brings out its sporty personality. Add to that, Volkswagen has done a good job with the LED matrix headlights with IQ and striking-looking rear combination lights, which again add to its premium charm. The Exclusive Edition package includes sporty 18-inch Sebring Sterling Silver wheels and comes finished in either Pure White or Oryx White body colours.

Features
For the comfort of those on board, the Volkswagen Tiguan comes equipped with a 20.32cm touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, Illuminated scuff plates, USB C-ports, Vienna leather seats, soft-touch dashboard, 30 shades of multicolour ambient lights, flat bottom multi-function steering wheel, a three-zone Climatronic air-conditioning system with touch control and a panoramic sunroof that complements the look of the Tiguan.

Engine
Powered by the 2.0-litre TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology, producing a peak power output of 190PS and a peak torque of 320Nm, the Tiguan is rather quick off the mark and is an absolute delight to drive. It powers up seamlessly and notches up to three-digit speeds in just a blink of an eye. While it is sporty, it isn’t unruly, and you always feel in control.

Safety
Ensuring the comfort of driving, the Tiguan comprises of an advanced reverse camera giving four different views. The drive assists technologies further to make every drive memorable. With great power comes great responsibility, and therefore, this car comes fully equipped with safety features such as six airbags, an anti-brake locking system (ABS), ESC, anti-slip regulation (ASR), EDL, hill start assist, hill descent control, engine drag torque control, active TPMS, 3 head-rests at the rear, 3-point seat belts, ISOFIX, and driver alert systems.

Available at a special offer price of  Rs 33.49 lakh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Volkswagen Tiguan Volkswagen
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp