Flipkart, Amazon issued notices for selling acid online; teen stable in hospital

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the acid attack on a 17-year-old Class XII student, Delhi Police on Thursday issued a notice to e-commerce company Flipkart, seeking details of the order placed by the accused. The girl, on her way to school, was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by two motorcycle-borne men, causing burn injuries on her face, forehead and eyes. The acid was reportedly bought from online platforms.

After taking cognizance of the attack, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma also issued a notice to online platforms, Amazon and Flipkart, over the sale of acid despite the ban on the unregulated sale of the same by the Supreme Court.

“This is high time to make these companies answerable for their wrongdoings. They can’t sell products which are licensed and not for sale in the open market,” Sharma said. Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal, too, issued notices to both e-commerce firms seeking an explanation in the matter.

“The Commission has learnt that acid is easily available on online shopping platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, which is illegal. The ease of availability of acid on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be checked urgently.”

The DCW sought reasons for the availability of acid on the e-shopping platforms along with details of sellers who have placed acid as a product on their platforms. It asked whether the license of the seller was checked before posting the product on the platforms.

The DCW also sought a list of the purchasers along with their photo identities and a copy of the company policy regarding the sale of government-regulated products online. Meanwhile, doctors at Safdarjung Hospital said her facial burns would take time to heal and that her vision has not been affected. She, however, continued to remain in the ICU. “The patient is conscious. Ophthalmologists are providing conservative treatment,” a senior doctor said.

3 accused sent to 2-day police custody

A court on Thursday sent the three accused to two-day police custody remand, a senior Delhi Police official said, adding that the 17-year-old attack survivor continued to remain under observation at the Safdarjung hospital. P3

NEW DELHI: A day after the acid attack on a 17-year-old Class XII student, Delhi Police on Thursday issued a notice to e-commerce company Flipkart, seeking details of the order placed by the accused. The girl, on her way to school, was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by two motorcycle-borne men, causing burn injuries on her face, forehead and eyes. The acid was reportedly bought from online platforms. After taking cognizance of the attack, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma also issued a notice to online platforms, Amazon and Flipkart, over the sale of acid despite the ban on the unregulated sale of the same by the Supreme Court. “This is high time to make these companies answerable for their wrongdoings. They can’t sell products which are licensed and not for sale in the open market,” Sharma said. Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal, too, issued notices to both e-commerce firms seeking an explanation in the matter. “The Commission has learnt that acid is easily available on online shopping platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, which is illegal. The ease of availability of acid on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be checked urgently.” The DCW sought reasons for the availability of acid on the e-shopping platforms along with details of sellers who have placed acid as a product on their platforms. It asked whether the license of the seller was checked before posting the product on the platforms. The DCW also sought a list of the purchasers along with their photo identities and a copy of the company policy regarding the sale of government-regulated products online. Meanwhile, doctors at Safdarjung Hospital said her facial burns would take time to heal and that her vision has not been affected. She, however, continued to remain in the ICU. “The patient is conscious. Ophthalmologists are providing conservative treatment,” a senior doctor said. 3 accused sent to 2-day police custody A court on Thursday sent the three accused to two-day police custody remand, a senior Delhi Police official said, adding that the 17-year-old attack survivor continued to remain under observation at the Safdarjung hospital. P3