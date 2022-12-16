Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala moves court for bail

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala on Friday moved an application in Delhi’s Saket court seeking bail. The petition is likely to be heard by the court on Saturday.

The court had on December 9 extended Poonawalla’s judicial custody for 14 days.

The Delhi Police had submitted before the court that the investigation is in progress and requested for an extension of judicial custody. Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the murder case of 27-year-old Shraddha Walker, allegedly strangled her on May 18 this year, chopped her body into several pieces and disposed of at different locations of a forest area in south Delhi and Gurugram over several months.

He was arrested on November 12 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Earlier in the month, accused Aaftab underwent a Narco analysis test at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital during which he shared crucial information about the victim’s mobile phone and the weapons he had used to chop her body.

Later, he underwent a post-narco analysis interview inside the prison.

As per sources, during the Narco analysis test, Aaftab became less inhibited and divulged some “crucial information” about the case, including the weapons which he used to slice the body and the mobile phone of Walkar which he had dumped at some unknown location. Earlier, a polygraph test was conducted on Aaftab during which he also confessed to murdering her.

Pertinent to mention here that the findings of both the polygraph and the Narco test are not admissible in the court. These tests will help the Police to gather evidence, and increase the possibility of prosecution of the guilty.

Meanwhile, a special vigil has been maintained by the prison authorities around the cell where Aaftab is lodged at Tihar Jail for his security as he was attacked outside the Forensic Laboratory just a couple of days ago.

