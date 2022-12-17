Home Cities Delhi

Ensure RTE in letter & spirit, don’t reject EWS students: Delhi HC to schools

The court clarified that if after admitting the child, suspects of fraud being committed by the ward or their parents, they can seek recourse to legal remedies as available.

Published: 17th December 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

school, students

For representational purposes

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Dealing with a batch of pleas seeking the admission of students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, the Delhi High Court Friday directed that all schools should ensure provisions of the Right To Education Act (RTE) in letter and spirit and students shall not be denied admission.

“Mere suspicion or doubt on the credentials of the candidate on the basis of fact-finding exercise carried out by the school, cannot be a ground to deny admission, otherwise it will render a death knell to the spirit of the RTE Act,” Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said in the order on Friday.

The court clarified that if after admitting the child, suspects of fraud being committed by the ward or their parents, they can seek recourse to legal remedies as available. It was also directed to the education department that all the students shortlisted and notified to be admitted to a neighbourhood school shall be admitted at the earliest within one month or within the period prescribed by the appropriate authority subject to the provisions of the Act.

The court bemoaned that it is high time that the judiciary reaches the people and not wait for the people to reach out to the judiciary, as the poor kids are being forced in the instant set of petitions to knock on the doors of the Court for availing their Fundamental Right to Education.

The 85-page order started with a Sanskrit epigrammatic poem saying charity by way of giving food to a person is a great deed, but giving vidya (education) is even better since the satisfaction (obtained) from consuming food is momentary, but that (obtained) from vidya lasts a lifetime.

In its conclusion, the court referred to extracts from the works of Swami Vivekananda, which stated that “the one thing that is at the root of all evils in India is the condition of the poor... The only service to be done for our lower classes is to give them education, to develop their lost individuality. They are to be given ideas; their eyes are to be opened to what is going on in the world around them, and then they will work out their own salvation... Now if the mountain does not come to Mohammed, Mohammed must go to the mountain. If the poor boy cannot come to education, education must go to him.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court EWS students RTE
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp