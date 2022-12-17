Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner: Super suave latest gadgets

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Published: 17th December 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Tech corner

Luminor Due TuttoOro and Mivi’s Model E

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Audiophiles alert
Crescent is an elegant speaker, which also acts as an all-in-one sound system that compliments the interior of any room at home. Crescent supports wireless music streaming including Hi-Res options. The speaker also has Google Assistant built-in and connects via AirPlay, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, BT, Aux, and 
Optical input.  cleeraudio.com 

Rs 49, 000

High impact gaming 
Benq’s TH690ST is a 1080p projector aimed squarely at gaming. The short-throw projector does take a bit of time to set up out of the box, but the results are worth it. Offering HDR 10 support and an LED light source rated at an excellent 2300 ANSI lumens with 3D support, images, and video are very good.

I was able to project a 100-inch image on my wall at a distance of about 5 feet. The low-latency gaming experience was smooth and exciting (connected via PS4). The in-built stereo speakers provide ample volume. A great option for avid gamers. amazon.in

Horological excellence 

Panerai has launched the Luminor Due TuttoOro (PAM01326 and PAM01182) featuring a magnificent gold bracelet and dial. The 38mm case is ideal for most wrist sizes. The Due TuttoOro has a sun-brushed sandwich dial displaying hours, minutes, seconds and dates and is also water resistant up to 30m. The watch is powered by a P.900 automatic calibre providing extreme accuracy and three days of power reserve. panerai.com

New-gen wearables

Mivi’s Model E is an excellent smartwatch for the price. It sports an HD display (1.69”) and comes with 7+ days of battery life. Set up is easy and the watch syncs with the Mivi Health App seamlessly. The watch dial is bright and legible (500 nits) and works well in water and dusty environments as well (IP 68).

Metrics were reasonably accurate including SpO2, activity, and sleep tracking. Multi-sport mode pushes limits with compatibility with upto 120 sports activities. The watch is also available in six shades including a fantastic red option. flipkart.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Benq’s TH690ST Luminor Due TuttoOro Mivi’s Model E
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp