Tech corner: Super suave latest gadgets

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Audiophiles alert

Crescent is an elegant speaker, which also acts as an all-in-one sound system that compliments the interior of any room at home. Crescent supports wireless music streaming including Hi-Res options. The speaker also has Google Assistant built-in and connects via AirPlay, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, BT, Aux, and

Optical input. cleeraudio.com

Rs 49, 000

High impact gaming

Benq’s TH690ST is a 1080p projector aimed squarely at gaming. The short-throw projector does take a bit of time to set up out of the box, but the results are worth it. Offering HDR 10 support and an LED light source rated at an excellent 2300 ANSI lumens with 3D support, images, and video are very good.

I was able to project a 100-inch image on my wall at a distance of about 5 feet. The low-latency gaming experience was smooth and exciting (connected via PS4). The in-built stereo speakers provide ample volume. A great option for avid gamers. amazon.in

Horological excellence

Panerai has launched the Luminor Due TuttoOro (PAM01326 and PAM01182) featuring a magnificent gold bracelet and dial. The 38mm case is ideal for most wrist sizes. The Due TuttoOro has a sun-brushed sandwich dial displaying hours, minutes, seconds and dates and is also water resistant up to 30m. The watch is powered by a P.900 automatic calibre providing extreme accuracy and three days of power reserve. panerai.com

New-gen wearables

Mivi’s Model E is an excellent smartwatch for the price. It sports an HD display (1.69”) and comes with 7+ days of battery life. Set up is easy and the watch syncs with the Mivi Health App seamlessly. The watch dial is bright and legible (500 nits) and works well in water and dusty environments as well (IP 68).

Metrics were reasonably accurate including SpO2, activity, and sleep tracking. Multi-sport mode pushes limits with compatibility with upto 120 sports activities. The watch is also available in six shades including a fantastic red option. flipkart.com

