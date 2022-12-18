Don’t throw garbage directly into Najafgarh drain: VK Saxena

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to seek support for cleaning the Najafgarh drain, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday appealed to the people living in colonies and localities along the banks of the drain, to not throw garbage directly into it.

“Now that the seemingly undoable task of rejuvenating the Najafgarh Drain and the revival of Sahibi River, has started becoming a reality, people should own up their valuable legacy and keep it clean,” he said. The appeal came after L-G, who was on an inspection visit of the stretch between Mall Road Bridge and Bharat Nagar, noticed fresh garbage thrown on the already cleaned and refurbished banks.

People living along banks of the drain are requested not to throw garbage | Express

Meanwhile, the L-G also appreciated the work done so far in rejuvenating the Najafgarh drain. “Works on cleaning and rejuvenation of the 57-km drain using the extremely cost-effective Partial Gravitational Desilting technology and trapping of 32 feeder drains bringing in unfettered sewage and silt into the drain, in the first phase on the stretch between Timarpur and Bharat Nagar, were started under the direct supervision of the L-G from September and has shown concrete results,” the official added.

Officials said that work of desilting and restoration of embankments from Wazirabad to Timarpur was completed in November, and further work on the 7.5 km stretch between Mall Road Bridge and Bharat Nagar, is scheduled to be completed by mid-January, 2023.

“Any visitor at the site can see visible upgradation and change in terms of flowing water, absence of deep seated silt, repaired and refurbished embankments and trapped feeder drains that were hitherto flowing directly into the Najafgarh Drain,” they said.

