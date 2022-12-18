Home Cities Delhi

Don’t throw garbage directly into Najafgarh drain: VK Saxena

Officials said that work of desilting and restoration of embankments from Wazirabad to Timarpur was completed in November.

Published: 18th December 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Najafgarh

Najafgarh drain, on the Delhi-Haryana border. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to seek support for cleaning the Najafgarh drain, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday appealed to the people living in colonies and localities along the banks of the drain, to not throw garbage directly into it.

“Now that the seemingly undoable task of rejuvenating the Najafgarh Drain and the revival of Sahibi River, has started becoming a reality, people should own up their valuable legacy and keep it clean,” he said. The appeal came after L-G, who was on an inspection visit of the stretch between Mall Road Bridge and Bharat Nagar, noticed fresh garbage thrown on the already cleaned and refurbished banks.

People living along banks of the drain are requested not to throw garbage | Express

Meanwhile, the L-G also appreciated the work done so far in rejuvenating the Najafgarh drain. “Works on cleaning and rejuvenation of the 57-km drain using the extremely cost-effective Partial Gravitational Desilting technology and trapping of 32 feeder drains bringing in unfettered sewage and silt into the drain, in the first phase on the stretch between Timarpur and Bharat Nagar, were started under the direct supervision of the L-G from September and has shown concrete results,” the official added.

Officials said that work of desilting and restoration of embankments from Wazirabad to Timarpur was completed in November, and further work on the 7.5 km stretch between Mall Road Bridge and Bharat Nagar, is scheduled to be completed by mid-January, 2023.

“Any visitor at the site can see visible upgradation and change in terms of flowing water, absence of deep seated silt, repaired and refurbished embankments and trapped feeder drains that were hitherto flowing directly into the Najafgarh Drain,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Najafgarh drain garbage Sahibi River Cleaning
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp