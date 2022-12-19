Delhi CM indulging in politics of opportunism: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made tall claims of nationalism but the truth is that he only does ‘politics of opportunism’. This statement came after Kejriwal said that instead of ‘punishing’ China, the Modi government is ‘rewarding Beijing’ by allowing imports from the country.

“The AAP is a sham party. Arvind Kejriwal boasts about nationalism but his silence on Pakistan’s indecent remarks against India in the United Nations meeting is politically motivated,” said Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva.

The working president said that Kejriwal has portrayed his party getting national party status as an exclusive achievement, but the truth is that among all the political parties formed after independence, BJP is the only party which became a national party on the day of its formation. “All other parties got the status of national party after few years of their establishment, while the AAP took 10 years to get the status,” he said.

