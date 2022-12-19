Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police issue traffic advisory ahead of farmers’ protest

The rally will be organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, on Monday from 11 am to 6 pm.  

Published: 19th December 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 08:25 AM

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory ahead of a ‘Kisan Garjana’ rally at Ramleela Ground. According to the advisory, the rally will be organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, on Monday from 11 am to 6 pm.  

As per the organisers, around 50,000 to 55,000 people are likely to participate, it stated. The diversion points are Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, roundabout Kamala Market to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg and Paharganj Chowk, it said. 

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions, regulations or diversion may be imposed on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk).

Other parts that may also be subjected to similar regulations include the roundabout Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road and Paharganj Chowk and roundabout Jandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate on Monday from 9 am onwards. 
Commuters are advised to avoid the mentioned roads and stretches. 

Diversion points are

Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg,  Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg,  Paharganj Chowk

Rally to start from 11 am till 6 pm 

Police say around 50,000 people likely to participate
 

