Actress Nora Fatehi’s defamation case to be heard on Jan 21

The media outlets were made parties in Fatehi’s complaint as they criminally sought to “reproduce and propagate the defamatory statements” made by Fernandez.

Published: 20th December 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Jacqueline Fernandez-Nora Fatehi

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi at the Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi. (File Photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi’s Patiala House will hear the defamation case filed by Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi against fellow actor Jacqueline Fernandez on January 21. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) of Patiala House court transferred the defamation case to Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Gupta, who listed it for next month. 

Last week, Fatehi had filed a defamation complaint against Fernandez and 15 media houses over alleged defamatory remarks made against her in connection with the Rs 200-crore extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The media outlets were made parties in Fatehi’s complaint as they criminally sought to “reproduce and propagate the defamatory statements” made by Fernandez.

The complainant has a pristine reputation apart from a rapidly progressing career which has threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her,  it was stated. It said the rivals have started to tarnish her reputation. 

