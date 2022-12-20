Home Cities Delhi

BJP alleges AAP failed to curb pollution, smoke towers stopped working

The opposition also demanded concrete steps to control the situation saying that the L-G should intervene in the matter.

Smog, Delhi pollution

Commuters ply on the road amid low visibility due to dense smog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP has alleged that AAP has failed to curb air pollution in the national capital as the AQI reached the ‘severe’ category on Monday. They said that there is an emergency-like situation in the city as people are having respiratory problems.

The opposition also demanded concrete steps to control the situation saying that the L-G should intervene in the matter. “The AQI in most areas of Delhi crossed 450-mark at 9 am, which is an emergency-like situation. The government only made announcements and did not take any concrete step to control pollution at the ground level,” said a party leader.

“The government publicised the installation of smoke guns, however smoke guns installed at Connaught Place  have stopped working and the sweeping machines have not proved effective. The main roads are far from being repaired,” he said.

Another BJP leader accused the AAP government of doing a scam in the name of pollution control.  He said that the AAP government itself believes that vehicle pollution is the biggest reason for air pollution in Delhi during winters, however,  currently 1.34 crore vehicles are plying on city roads.

“The government, talking about setting up 10 smoke towers, has set up one smoke tower and spent Rs 22.91 crore for it. The cost of its maintenance was nearly Rs 2.58 crore in March, April and May, but despite spending so much on it, the tower is not running,” the leader said. 

Meanwhile, the Centre’s air quality panel decided not to invoke curbs under Stage III of the anti-air pollution action plan despite the national capital’s AQI worsening to the ‘severe’ category. 

‘Govt keeps making hollow promises’
