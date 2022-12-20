Delhi cops’ one-month-long operation unearths two drug cartels

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi police, in a series of month-long covert operations spanning 2,500 km, busted two interstate drug cartels and arrested 9 drug peddlers, an official said on Monday. Sharing details of the first operation, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said a syndicate supplying contraband Ganja from Odisha to Delhi was busted, giving much-needed relief to the areas in Loni Ghaziabad, UP and Seelampur, Delhi.

“Information regarding supply of contraband ganja in Delhi NCR was received after which a comprehensive groundwork, including mounting human surveillance, technical surveillance was done,” the Special CP said.

After tracing the suspects, the police then conducted a raid and 4 accused people, identified as Mohd. Asif, Manish alias Golu, Noor Salam alias Azzu and Naseem Bano, were arrested from Vikas Marg, near Noida link road and a total of 106.2 Kg fine-quality of marijuana was recovered.

The interrogation showed that the accused procured Ganja from one Gopinath Pangi from Jeypore, Odisha and it was destined to be delivered in Delhi NCR to one Mohammad Pinku and Munni Khatun. Pangi was arrested from Odisha while the other two were nabbed in Delhi.

In the second operation, the senior official said the police was receiving inputs regarding supply of heroin in west Delhi by Bareilly borne sources. Two accused, identified as Gulzaar Khan, 20 (supplier), and Tushar, 26 (receiver), were arrested with 550 grams of fine quality Heroin seized. Khan divulged that he used to procure the consignment from Bareilly.

