Noida: Dalit teen assaulted, gang-raped 

The two men, identified as Shoaib (22) and Waseem (21), have been arrested while the third accused, a 15-year-old, has been taken into custody.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly assaulted and gang-raped by three persons, including one juvenile, at Noida’s Kasna village, a police official said on Monday. The village lies 40km from Delhi. 

The two men, identified as Shoaib (22) and Waseem (21), have been arrested while the third accused, a 15-year-old, has been taken into custody. According to the official, a complaint was lodged by the girl’s cousin on December 17, stating that she was raped by three persons.

Police sources told this daily that the survivor was a friend of one of the accused. “He was unwell and the girl went to his rented house to check on his health,” sources said. “When she was inside the room, some people bolted the door from outside. It is yet to be ascertained whether the rape was committed by all the three accused. Medical reports of the victim are awaited,” sources added. The survivor has alleged that she was also physically assaulted by the accused. 

