Money laundering case: Jacqueline seeks court permission to go abroad  

The court had on August 31 taken cognizance of a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Published: 21st December 2022 09:07 AM

NEW DELHI: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has appeared before Delhi’s Patiala House Court in the 200 crores money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, sought the court’s permission to go to her birthplace Bahrain.

Following her plea, the court asked the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the case, to file a reply by December 22.

She was planning to travel to Bahrain on December 23, as per her application. On November 30, the Delhi Police arrested Mumbai-based former TV anchor Pinky Irani, an alleged of Chandrasekhar and introduced him to the Bollywood actor.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet. The ED’s earlier chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet did not mention her as an accused. Nora Fatehi had filed a defamation complaint against Fernandez and 15 media houses over defamatory remarks made against her in the extortion case.

