Home Cities Delhi

‘Why Chinese envoy not called, issued demarche:’ Congress asks govt

Contesting Jaishankar’s comments, the Congress sought to know why the government has never issued a demarche to the Chinese ambassador like the way it’s done with the Pakistan envoy.

Published: 21st December 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In its unabated showdown with the government over the China-India standoff, the Congress opened another front, targeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s comments on the issue in Parliament.

Contesting Jaishankar’s comments, the Congress sought to know why the government has never issued a demarche to the Chinese ambassador like the way it’s done with the Pakistan envoy. “The EAM says relations with China are ‘not normal’. Then why is our trade dependent on China?” asked Congress MP Jairam Ramesh.

Responding to Jaishankar’s assertion that the Army will not allow China to change the LAC status unilaterally, Congress asked: “When will the EAM unequivocally declare that restoration of the pre-2020 status quo is our objective?”

INTERVIEW| ‘China will create trouble at sensitive points’ Maj Gen Sudhakar Jee (retd)

Listing four questions for Jaishankar, Ramesh asked if the status quo has not been altered by Chinese troops 18km deep in Depsang for the last two years. “Is it not altered by the fact that our troops are unable to access 1,000sq km of territory in eastern Ladakh that they earlier patrolled?” he asked.

ALSO READ | Rahul speaking language of China, Pak, claims Nadda; BJP seeks his expulsion from Congress

On Monday, Jaishankar targeted Rahul Gandhi saying the government is open to political criticism, but the party shouldn’t dishonour jawans. Jaishankar said the government has been saying that our relations are not normal. “Had we been indifferent to China, then who sent the Indian Army to the border? If we were indifferent to China then why are we pressuring China for disengagement today,” he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China-India standoff S Jaishankar congress Parliament
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp