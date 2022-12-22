Home Cities Delhi

Aspirants demand more attempts in UPSC tests, 40 held in Delhi

The official said that on receipt of information of the protest, the police reached the spot and made announcements using loud hailers, asking the protesters to disperse.

Published: 22nd December 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

UPSC Aspirants protest

A group of aspirants assembled at Bada Bazaar, Old Rajender Nagar | Express

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As many as 40 civil services aspirants who were protesting against the government in the national capital, demanding more attempts for the examination were forcibly detained by the police and released later. The incident was reported on December 20 when a group of 60-70 aspirants assembled at Bada Bazaar, Old Rajender Nagar (Near Thalasaary Restaurant), central Delhi at about 7 pm with banners and posters.

Notably, the old Rajender Nagar area is a hub of coaching centres that prepare more than 70,000-odd aspirants for the prestigious Union Public Service Commission and other State Civil Services examinations. The protesters were raising slogans against the department of personnel and training.
“The said group had applied for a NOC or permission to protest. However, the same was rejected,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

The official said that on receipt of information about the protest, the police reached the spot and made announcements using loud hailers, asking the protesters to disperse. “At this, the group became aggressive and started raising slogans against the Department of Personnel and Training,” the official said.

Chauhan said that despite repeated attempts to assuage the protestors, they continued to hold their ground and even arranged for mattresses and began a sit-in protest in the presence of the media. The additional force was called in to remove them. 

“Subsequently, additional staff was called and the protestors including women were removed from the protest site,” said the official. About 40 protestors were detained at Rajender Nagar police station under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act and later on released. 

