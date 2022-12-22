Ghazipur landfill height reduced by 18mts, says East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday stated that the height of the Ghazipur Secured Landfill Facility (SLF) has been reduced by 18 to 20 meters from the top. Gambhir said that nearly 15 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste have been bio-mined.

Around 6,000-7,000, MT of legacy waste is being bio-mined daily from the landfill site spread over 75 acres. According to Municipal Corporation of Delhi sources, 18 trommel screens, one klehman and one Trex machine have been deployed for bio-mining the legacy waste. Biomining legacy waste is being done by 18 trommel machines since October 2019.

At present, an integrated contract for biomining legacy waste of 30 lakh metric tonnes in 18 months as well as transportation by-products such as inert, construction and demolition waste and RDF to various sites of NHAI and various cement plants has been awarded on November 3 to a limited company.

Gambhir said, “As a parliamentarian, it is my duty to ensure that the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Swachh Bharat is fulfilled and cleanliness in my area is maintained. My first promise for the people of my constituency was a reduction of the Ghazipur landfill and it has been my priority since day 1. I have been constantly working to get East Delhi rid of this mammoth garbage mountain. I am answerable to the people who have voted for me and I want to reassure them that in 3 years time it will be total. I am also very thankful to Delhi Hon. L-G Vinai Kumar Saxenaji who is the guiding force behind this mammoth task.”

In a tweet this month, Gambhir claimed, “We will finish the Ghazipur garbage mountain.” The civic officials had earlier said that the deadline to flatten the Ghazipur landfill is December 2024 while efforts are on to raze the Bhalaswa dumping site by July.

