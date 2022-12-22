Home Cities Delhi

Ghazipur landfill height reduced by 18mts, says East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir said, “As a parliamentarian, it is my duty to ensure that the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Swachh Bharat is fulfilled and cleanliness in my area is maintained.

Published: 22nd December 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Ghazipur landfill, Biomining legacy waste

Biomining legacy waste is being done by 18 trommel machines since October 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday stated that the height of the Ghazipur Secured Landfill Facility (SLF) has been reduced by 18 to 20 meters from the top. Gambhir said that nearly 15 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste have been bio-mined.

Around 6,000-7,000, MT of legacy waste is being bio-mined daily from the landfill site spread over 75 acres. According to Municipal Corporation of Delhi sources, 18 trommel screens, one klehman and one Trex machine have been deployed for bio-mining the legacy waste. Biomining legacy waste is being done by 18 trommel machines since October 2019.

At present, an integrated contract for biomining legacy waste of 30 lakh metric tonnes in 18 months as well as transportation by-products such as inert, construction and demolition waste and RDF to various sites of NHAI and various cement plants has been awarded on November 3 to a limited company.

Gambhir said, “As a parliamentarian, it is my duty to ensure that the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Swachh Bharat is fulfilled and cleanliness in my area is maintained. My first promise for the people of my constituency was a reduction of the Ghazipur landfill and it has been my priority since day 1. I have been constantly working to get East Delhi rid of this mammoth garbage mountain. I am answerable to the people who have voted for me and I want to reassure them that in 3 years time it will be total.  I am also very thankful to Delhi Hon. L-G Vinai Kumar Saxenaji who is the guiding force behind this mammoth task.”

In a tweet this month, Gambhir claimed, “We will finish the Ghazipur garbage mountain.” The civic officials had earlier said that the deadline to flatten the Ghazipur landfill is December 2024 while efforts are on to raze the Bhalaswa dumping site by July. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir Ghazipur landfill
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp