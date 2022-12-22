Midnight snack, anyone? DDA eateries in Siri Fort will now stay open till 1 am in Delhi 

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mind a snack or two with a soothing beverage to go with past midnight out somewhere in Delhi? Spoiled for choices we all are. On Wednesday, LG VK Saxena sought to go an extra mile for Delhi’s late-night foodies. Here’s the gift from him: restaurants and cafeterias owned by the DDA at Siri Fort Sports Complex, Qutub Golf Club, and Bhalswa Golf Club can operate until 1 am.

“As a gift to the people during the festive season, starting today, the residents of the Capital will be able to enjoy richer nightlife at these premier locations. The same would also result in increased economic activities resulting in more revenue generation,” said a statement from Raj Niwas.

These DDA institutions offered food and beverage services only till 9 pm or 11 pm till date.

The statement is a veritable self-congratulatory note about how the city’s fledgling nightlife would grow.

“A robust night-time economy is also being planned in master plan 2041, being spearheaded by Saxena,” it said. “The DDA has directed the authorities at the three complexes to ensure adequate security, lighting, and parking,” the note said.

The LG has been pushing for nightlife in Delhi on the lines of other international capitals. In line with this, the MCD has granted about 150 licences to eateries/restaurants for al-fresco dining at various places.

In August, Saxena approved applications for 314 establishments, such as online delivery of food, medicines, logistics and travel services to operate 24x7.

