Unveiling the season’s trend

Anuja Pandey By

Express News Service

Women of today want fashion that is convenient yet breathtaking, and a statement piece that allows for such allure is the traditional veil. This year, designers put a modern spin on the conventional veil, making it popular both on the runway and red carpet.

The mystery and feminine energy that a modern bride exudes is almost like magic. An Indian woman’s bridal choices—sari or lehenga, dhoti or sharara—instantly transform into a gilded masterpiece with the addition of a veil. Whether it is worn over the head or styled as a cape, the veil can add drama and a goddess-like aura to a look altogether in an effortless manner. This accessory is aligned with what modern women want—it is an alternative to the traditional and classic look with trimmings of swoon-worthy glamour, one that feels like a fairy tale and weaves magic, enough to make her presence leave a trail of stardust as she walks by.

Safe to say that all it takes is faith, trust and a little bit of pixie dust…

Veils and capes—with lace trims here and there—draped or worn in different styles are sartorial choices for many women today.

At his recent showcase at DLF Emporio, designer Suneet Varma augmented his couture collection 'Encore' with this favoured accessory.

Varma shared, “This collection is a theatrical representation of the modern Indian woman who lives in the ‘today’ yet embraces the romance of traditional Indian couture, which is like a sixth sense of seduction. It has its own vocabulary and language; like an elaborate braid entwined with history, myth, and tradition. It may be modern, whimsical, or demure… but always magnificent and carefully crafted. The mix of traditional motifs with abstract artworks enhanced by the age-old crafts of India makes for a perfect feminine, romantic and modern woman and bride.”

Varma chose whites and creams, blacks and champagnes for his pieces, with the models emanating a mysterious and demure aura courtesy of the veils draped over their heads. Crafted in sheer and gossamery fabrics, these veils were light enough to allow one to dance

the night away and also elegantly added dimension and royal vibes to the look. Varma shared, “Over the last 35 years, I have always brought mystery to the ramp. The idea of veils or capes that are sheer and silk-like has something to do with the purdah that adds romance to the look of a woman.”

Fashionista or not, styling a veil can be tricky. Read on for easy ways to incorporate this accessory in your ensemble.

Pearl scattered on a sheer tulle veil looks luminescent and adds to an ethereal look.

An organza veil worn or tailored like wings or trailing sleeves looks royal, but if you need it to be more chic, keep it knee length. It is fuss free and easy to manage.

A silk scarf-like draped veil attached with the wedding lehenga with an added cape looks elegant and also adds an element of surprise to the attire.

A hood with a cape in all lace or lace appliqué on the edges and shoulders allows one to make a statement. No matter the colour, such a piece will surely add a hint of drama to your outfit.

There are no rules in fashion, so feel free to include a bit of surprise and a hint of drama as you work with the veil.

Anuja Pandey

(The author is social media influencer@loftyspectrums and lifestyle coach)

