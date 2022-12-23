Delhi: 36 held, over 100 FIRs lodged during operation against child pornography

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has arrested 36 people and registered more than 100 FIRs in the past 50 days in connection with child pornography, an official said on Thursday.

He said that the IFSO unit of Delhi Police Special Cell had launched a pan-Delhi operation – MASOOM (mitigation of adolescent sexually offensive online material) – against child pornography on November 1.

Details of violations pertaining to child pornographic material (CTRs or cyber tipline reports) were received by the IFSO through the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which has signed an MoU with the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (abbreviated as NCMEC).

“On the basis of these CTRs, 105 cases were registered at various police stations across Delhi and legal action was taken against the offenders. So far, 36 people have been arrested or apprehended,” DCP (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said.

The US-based NCMEC is a private and non-profit organization which was established in 1984 by the United Nations Congress. The organisation has tied up with social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and others.

“They scroll the contents of the social media platforms. Whenever, they come across any content found violating the privacy or obscene material regarding children, the same is red flagged,” the DCP said.

Under the MoU with NCRB, the NCMEC provides CTRs or information about sexually offensive content involving children that has been shared or uploaded on social media platforms to the NCRB.

These complaints, along with the details of the person sharing or uploading such sexually offensive contents, are forwarded by the NCMEC to the NCRB, which shares those with the state nodal agencies, the senior official said

