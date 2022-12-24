Anti-Sikh riots: Witness report from Canada not received, CBI tells court

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI has informed a Delhi Court that report of the witness examination in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler was not received from Canadian authorities and a reminder has been sent to International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) for taking it up with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Central probe agency, in its status report, stated before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Anjani Mahajan that all possible efforts are being made by them to comply with the directions of the Court and complete the investigation as early as possible.

The report contended that another witness mentioned in para-5 has been further examined and the statement has been recorded at whose pointing out site map has also been prepared. The Investigating Officer, further sought two months’ time for filing supplementary report. “The supplementary report be filed expeditiously by the CBI,” the court order read.

Accordingly, the court posted the next hearing for March 2 for filing of further status report. The CBI had filed closure reports in the case against Tytler in 2007, 2009 and 2014. But the Karkardooma court in the national capital junked the closure report in 2015 following a petition and asked the agency to continue its probe.

Recently, a controversy had erupted on the participation of Tytler in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, following which Tytler clarified that he is unlikely to particiapte the yatra on December 24.Product of the Youth Congress of Sanjay Gandhi’s generation, Tytler rubbed shoulders and remained friends with Congress stalwarts like Kamal Nath and made steady progress on the political ladder. He had a reasonably successful tenure as Minister in PV Narasimha Rao’s Cabinet between 1991and 1996.

