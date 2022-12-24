Mayoral pick trounced BJP in debut

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party strategically announced the name of Shelly Oberoi for the post of Mayor as she was elected from East Patel Nagar, an area considered as BJP’s stronghold. She got the top job after AAP promised a woman mayor. Former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who resigned after the party’s defeat, also comes from Patel Nagar and Oberoi’s elevation is being seen as a reward from the party.

The party announced Aaley Mohammed, son of 6-time MLA Shoaib from Matia Mahal, as Oberoi’ deputy as he had registered victory with a record margin of 17,134 votes when the party lost many of the Muslim dominated wards. The party’s think tank aims to stop shifting of minority community voters towards the Congress by anointing him as the community is said to be unhappy after Delhi riots.

The party won all three wards coming under Patel Nagar assembly constituency despite having strong influence of the saffron party. The constituency has a good chunk of traders and Punjabi voters as well who have always supported the saffron party. Former Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta was also a councillor from West Patel Nagar hence winning here was not an easy task. Despite all this, the three AAP candidates secured their victory. “We gave our best in Patel Nagar and won all three seats which is like a dream. We must appreciate and reward the winning candidates,” a senior party leader had said before the announcement of names.

Though the AAP got majority in MCD elections, it faced a pushback in some areas with a higher concentration of Muslim voters like Okhla Assembly constituency, North East Delhi district, Matia Mahal and Ballimaran Assembly constituency. In Okhla’s ward, AAP’s candidate defeated the Congress candidate and in Zakir Nagar, AAP candidate also lost to the Congress candidate. AAP also failed to win Sarita Vihar ward as the BJP candidate emerged victorious.

North East Delhi had also witnessed similar results as Congress candidate won from Mustafabad Ward, Brijpuri, Kabir Nagar, Chauhan Bangar while independent candidate won Seelampur. The AAP won from Sri Ram Colony ward. In the Old Delhi area, the AAP registered a big victory as it swept all the wards in the Matia Mahal assembly constituency. It won the Jama Masjid, Chandani Mahal, Sitaram Bazar and Delhi Gate wards. In Ballimaran constituency, it registered wins in Ballimaran and Quraish Nagar while Ram Nagar went to the BJP.

Party won all 3 wards in Patel Nagar

The AAP won all three wards coming under Patel Nagar assembly constituency despite having strong influence of the saffron party

The constituency has a good chunk of traders and Punjabi voters as well who have always supported the saffron party

Former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who resigned after the party’s defeat, also comes from Patel Nagar

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party strategically announced the name of Shelly Oberoi for the post of Mayor as she was elected from East Patel Nagar, an area considered as BJP’s stronghold. She got the top job after AAP promised a woman mayor. Former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who resigned after the party’s defeat, also comes from Patel Nagar and Oberoi’s elevation is being seen as a reward from the party. The party announced Aaley Mohammed, son of 6-time MLA Shoaib from Matia Mahal, as Oberoi’ deputy as he had registered victory with a record margin of 17,134 votes when the party lost many of the Muslim dominated wards. The party’s think tank aims to stop shifting of minority community voters towards the Congress by anointing him as the community is said to be unhappy after Delhi riots. The party won all three wards coming under Patel Nagar assembly constituency despite having strong influence of the saffron party. The constituency has a good chunk of traders and Punjabi voters as well who have always supported the saffron party. Former Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta was also a councillor from West Patel Nagar hence winning here was not an easy task. Despite all this, the three AAP candidates secured their victory. “We gave our best in Patel Nagar and won all three seats which is like a dream. We must appreciate and reward the winning candidates,” a senior party leader had said before the announcement of names. Though the AAP got majority in MCD elections, it faced a pushback in some areas with a higher concentration of Muslim voters like Okhla Assembly constituency, North East Delhi district, Matia Mahal and Ballimaran Assembly constituency. In Okhla’s ward, AAP’s candidate defeated the Congress candidate and in Zakir Nagar, AAP candidate also lost to the Congress candidate. AAP also failed to win Sarita Vihar ward as the BJP candidate emerged victorious. North East Delhi had also witnessed similar results as Congress candidate won from Mustafabad Ward, Brijpuri, Kabir Nagar, Chauhan Bangar while independent candidate won Seelampur. The AAP won from Sri Ram Colony ward. In the Old Delhi area, the AAP registered a big victory as it swept all the wards in the Matia Mahal assembly constituency. It won the Jama Masjid, Chandani Mahal, Sitaram Bazar and Delhi Gate wards. In Ballimaran constituency, it registered wins in Ballimaran and Quraish Nagar while Ram Nagar went to the BJP. Party won all 3 wards in Patel Nagar The AAP won all three wards coming under Patel Nagar assembly constituency despite having strong influence of the saffron party The constituency has a good chunk of traders and Punjabi voters as well who have always supported the saffron party Former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who resigned after the party’s defeat, also comes from Patel Nagar