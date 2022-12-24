MCD limits donation for PM’s TB drive to only senior officials

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After asking all employees to contribute towards Pradhan Mantri TB Mukh Bharat Abiyaan, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in its latest circular, has limited the order only to the senior officers from Group A and B.

Besides, the fixed voluntary contribution – for the tuberculosis eradication scheme – has also been reduced to Rs 4,800. “If any officer wants to contribute Rs 9,600 for one year may intimate the respective DDOS in writing separately,” the latest notification read. However, those who are not willing to contribute to this scheme will have to inform the authority in writing respectively.

“Those who are not willing to contribute to this scheme will inform the respective DDOS in writing by December 29 failing which it will be presumed that they have no objection to opt for voluntary contribution Rs 4,800 for six months,” the latest circular read.

The development has come days after this newspaper broke the story (see article grab dated December 17) that the MCD will contribute towards the Centre’s TB eradication programme from salaries of its staff.

Though a voluntarily exercise, the Group D employees were particularly worried with the order that asked the employees to notify if they are not willing to contribute Rs 9,600 towards the programme.

The employees said that the amount was huge and should be contributed by the corporation from its own funds rather than salaries. They also had expressed fear of repercussion from the officials if they state their refusal in writing.

“It should have been the other way around. Those who wish to contribute should have been asked to give consent in writing,” an MCD employee had said requesting anonymity.The officials said that the amount will be cut as a one-time deduction from monthly wages of the staff in February which will be counted as an annual contribution for providing “nutritional support” to TB patients.

President Droupadi Murmu on September 9, launched ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ to eliminate TB by 2025.The President urged citizens to work collectively towards TB elimination in the spirit of Jan Bhaagidari on a war footing.

The National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), previously known as the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP), aims to strategically reduce the TB burden in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals.

