Shraddha Walkar murder case: Court allows cops to obtain voice sample of Aaftab

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi court on Friday granted permission to police to obtain a voice sample of accused Aaftab Poonawalla in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. As the court allowed police’s application, now the voice sample test will be conducted on Monday morning at the CBI headquarters. Meanwhile, Metropolitan magistrate Vijayshree Rathore extended Poonawala’s judicial custody by 14 days which will be till January 6.

On Thursday, Poonawala submitted before a Delhi Court that he does not press his bail application and want to withdraw it. The present bail application has been moved ‘on account of communication gap’ between the accused and his lawyer, it was informed to the Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari of Saket Court in the city.

The court recorded the separate statement by his counsel MS Khan about the withdrawal of the present regular bail application. “The present regular bail application is, accordingly, dismissed as withdrawn and not pressed,” the court said. Poonawala was produced through videoconferencing during the hearing. Last month, a police vehicle that was carrying him after the polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini had come under attack by a sword-wielding group. On December 9, the court extended his judicial custody of the accused.

NEW DELHI: Delhi court on Friday granted permission to police to obtain a voice sample of accused Aaftab Poonawalla in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. As the court allowed police’s application, now the voice sample test will be conducted on Monday morning at the CBI headquarters. Meanwhile, Metropolitan magistrate Vijayshree Rathore extended Poonawala’s judicial custody by 14 days which will be till January 6. On Thursday, Poonawala submitted before a Delhi Court that he does not press his bail application and want to withdraw it. The present bail application has been moved ‘on account of communication gap’ between the accused and his lawyer, it was informed to the Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari of Saket Court in the city. The court recorded the separate statement by his counsel MS Khan about the withdrawal of the present regular bail application. “The present regular bail application is, accordingly, dismissed as withdrawn and not pressed,” the court said. Poonawala was produced through videoconferencing during the hearing. Last month, a police vehicle that was carrying him after the polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini had come under attack by a sword-wielding group. On December 9, the court extended his judicial custody of the accused.