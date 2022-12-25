Ahead of G-20 summit, MCD to build modern toilets at 42 locations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the G-20 Summit, which is slated to take place in September next year, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is building new community toilet complexes and public toilets, which will be equipped with modern facilities. The civic body said on Saturday that the work is in progress in five zones of the corporation, including Karol Bagh, South, Central, Shahdara, and City SP, where the foreign delegates are expected to pay visits.

“These zones have been marked as important zones as per the tourist attractions and large footfall,” the MCD stated. Officials said that 42 locations have been identified in these zones so far where new construction and repair work would be carried out.

“All five Zonal Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to furnish the details regarding locations for new CTCs/PTs and repair work along with the estimated cost,” an official communication from the civic body read. Meanwhile, new locations would be added to the list as per zonal requirements, it stated. Officials said that emphasis would also be given to community and public toilets in the other seven zones of MCD.

“The work is targeted to be completed before the G-20 foreign ministers meet begins in March 2023,” they said.

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti directed all officials concerned to ensure that all the public toilets or community toilets in the jurisdiction of the MCD should be in spick and span, the statement released from the MCD read.

WORK IN PROGRESS IN FIVE ZONES

