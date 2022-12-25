Home Cities Delhi

Yatra is a journey of connecting with hearts: Rahul’s co-walker from Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  When we started off from Kerala, we thought there would be less participation in Tamil Nadu. Even some of the party workers doubted that there won’t be food once we crossed to another state. But mow on our 10th state, it is really surprising that each state was competing with the other in terms of support,” Anil Bose, a  Bharat Jodo Yatra participant said during  the mass movement led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Bose, who started the journey by walking from Kanyakumari and reached Delhi today, is a senior leader and national coordinator of the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress.

Along with the Yatra, 5-8 meetings are being conducted, ranging from students, farmers, and people from backward communities, he said, adding that in a day’s journey, they hardly had the time to take rest. “We don’t give prominence to the campaigning type of meetings. The first thing is face-to-face interactions. Congress built this nation. Other than Congress, only one government ruled for eight years and ofcourse we are suffering. If you ask around, no one will have a  good opinion about the government, but there are social groups who can influence individuals.In order to counter this, we need to get trust of the social groups with love,” he said.

Yatra is not like waving hands and going to a rally. It’s an interaction that touches peoples’ hearts, he said. There is a proper mechanism behind this movement and also follow-up for help raised by the people. For a party, there should be a confident leader who can depend on the ground level workers. Rahul was always a leader, however, his image was tarnished by various people. Now the public and party workers realised that he is not what is portrayed by social media trolls. Support from the huge  gatherings are a proof for the same, he added.

‘RAHUL IS NOT AS PORTRAYED BY TROLLERS’
