Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Officials to visit hospitals to ensure Covid readiness

Mock drills to be conducted in all facilities to tackle emergency situation in the city

Published: 26th December 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19

A health worker collects swab samples from a woman. (File Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid reports of an increase in the number of Covid positive patients in several countries, Delhi government has decided to take note of arrangements across the city hospitals. The concerned departments have informed that the officials will physically visit the hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality. The authorities have also decided to conduct mock drills in the government hospitals as asked by the central government to tackle any crisis like situation.

A concerned department official said that they are going to physically assess the situation at the government hospitals with regard to the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators etc. from Monday onwards. These details will be available on a Delhi government portal for public viewing from Tuesday. A meeting was convened by Delhi Health Secretary Amit Singla with the District Magistrates (DMs) on Sunday morning where readiness of hospitals was discussed. The Health Secretary also directed officials to make visits to hospitals and to prepare an inventory of beds and equipment available there.

According to the report, the government’s coronavirus dashboard was last updated on December 12 and the real-time data will be available on the portal from Tuesday. The agencies are expected to ramp up Covid testing in coming days as hardly 2,000 to 3,000 tests are being conducted in the city these days. The authorities have also met with the office bearers of RWAs across the city so people could be made aware of Covid precautions. The RWAs have assured to create awareness about the emerging situation.

“We are likely to launch a door-to-door drive to provide booster doses to vulnerable populations. We will ask everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like maintaining at least two-feet distance, using masks, avoiding crowded places etc,” said another official.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the city government is fully prepared to handle Covid crisis. Kejriwal had informed that the Delhi government has reserved 36,000 beds, can store 928 metric tonnes of oxygen, 6,000 oxygen cylinders have been reserved. 

COVID SCARE IN CAPITAL

  •  Officials will physically visit all government hospitals and ascertain their preparedness 
  •  Mock drill will be conducted across all city government hospitals
  •  Availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators etc., will be checked
  • Agencies are likely to ramp up Covid testing. At present around 2,000 to 3,000 tests are being conducted in the entire city.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Covid crisis
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp