Delhi: Officials to visit hospitals to ensure Covid readiness

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of an increase in the number of Covid positive patients in several countries, Delhi government has decided to take note of arrangements across the city hospitals. The concerned departments have informed that the officials will physically visit the hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality. The authorities have also decided to conduct mock drills in the government hospitals as asked by the central government to tackle any crisis like situation.

A concerned department official said that they are going to physically assess the situation at the government hospitals with regard to the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators etc. from Monday onwards. These details will be available on a Delhi government portal for public viewing from Tuesday. A meeting was convened by Delhi Health Secretary Amit Singla with the District Magistrates (DMs) on Sunday morning where readiness of hospitals was discussed. The Health Secretary also directed officials to make visits to hospitals and to prepare an inventory of beds and equipment available there.

According to the report, the government’s coronavirus dashboard was last updated on December 12 and the real-time data will be available on the portal from Tuesday. The agencies are expected to ramp up Covid testing in coming days as hardly 2,000 to 3,000 tests are being conducted in the city these days. The authorities have also met with the office bearers of RWAs across the city so people could be made aware of Covid precautions. The RWAs have assured to create awareness about the emerging situation.

“We are likely to launch a door-to-door drive to provide booster doses to vulnerable populations. We will ask everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like maintaining at least two-feet distance, using masks, avoiding crowded places etc,” said another official.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the city government is fully prepared to handle Covid crisis. Kejriwal had informed that the Delhi government has reserved 36,000 beds, can store 928 metric tonnes of oxygen, 6,000 oxygen cylinders have been reserved.

COVID SCARE IN CAPITAL

Officials will physically visit all government hospitals and ascertain their preparedness

Mock drill will be conducted across all city government hospitals

Availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators etc., will be checked

Agencies are likely to ramp up Covid testing. At present around 2,000 to 3,000 tests are being conducted in the entire city.

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of an increase in the number of Covid positive patients in several countries, Delhi government has decided to take note of arrangements across the city hospitals. The concerned departments have informed that the officials will physically visit the hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality. The authorities have also decided to conduct mock drills in the government hospitals as asked by the central government to tackle any crisis like situation. A concerned department official said that they are going to physically assess the situation at the government hospitals with regard to the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators etc. from Monday onwards. These details will be available on a Delhi government portal for public viewing from Tuesday. A meeting was convened by Delhi Health Secretary Amit Singla with the District Magistrates (DMs) on Sunday morning where readiness of hospitals was discussed. The Health Secretary also directed officials to make visits to hospitals and to prepare an inventory of beds and equipment available there. According to the report, the government’s coronavirus dashboard was last updated on December 12 and the real-time data will be available on the portal from Tuesday. The agencies are expected to ramp up Covid testing in coming days as hardly 2,000 to 3,000 tests are being conducted in the city these days. The authorities have also met with the office bearers of RWAs across the city so people could be made aware of Covid precautions. The RWAs have assured to create awareness about the emerging situation. “We are likely to launch a door-to-door drive to provide booster doses to vulnerable populations. We will ask everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like maintaining at least two-feet distance, using masks, avoiding crowded places etc,” said another official. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the city government is fully prepared to handle Covid crisis. Kejriwal had informed that the Delhi government has reserved 36,000 beds, can store 928 metric tonnes of oxygen, 6,000 oxygen cylinders have been reserved. COVID SCARE IN CAPITAL Officials will physically visit all government hospitals and ascertain their preparedness Mock drill will be conducted across all city government hospitals Availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators etc., will be checked Agencies are likely to ramp up Covid testing. At present around 2,000 to 3,000 tests are being conducted in the entire city.