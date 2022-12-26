Home Cities Delhi

Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab taken to CBI forensic office for voice sample collection

The forensic experts will then match the voice sample with the newly procured audio clip to make fresh breakthroughs in the case.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area. (Photo | PTI)

Aaftab Amin Poonawala (Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing Sharddha Walkar, was on Monday taken to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory to record his voice sample after the police found audio clip, in which he was purportedly heard fighting with his live-in partner.

In the clip, said to be months old, Aaftab could be heard arguing with Shraddha, sources said. “The duo was arguing and fighting. It could help to prove the motive behind the murder,” sources said. Earlier, Aaftab was not willing to give his voice sample, but a city court last week had granted permission to the police to obtain it.

The police have also found a video, possibly shot in Mumbai, of an argument between the couple, sources said. The police may get a face recognition test done to establish Aaftab’s presence in the video, sources said.

Meanwhile, Aaftab has been taken to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) forensic office in Lodhi colony to collect voice sample.

