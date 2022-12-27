Delhi: Woman tries to blackmail sister with 'private' video, arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old woman was arrested along with her boyfriend for allegedly recording a private video of her real sister and later attempting to extort money by threatening to leak that purported video on social media. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said they received a complaint on December 15 by a woman stating that she received a video on her WhatsApp from an unknown number and the accused is demanding Rs 20,000 else he would post it on social media.

“The victim woman further disclosed that this video is of her private moments and has been leaked by some unknown person,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, a case under sections 354 (outraging woman’s modesty) and 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter.

The official said a police team was constituted which collected all the relevant information about the incident and after technical investigation, they identified one suspect as Devraj alias Dev. He was arrested accordingly.

During interrogation of accused Devraj it was revealed that he is the neighbour and boyfriend of the younger sister of the complainant. He confessed to his involvement in the case but also named the victim’s younger sister after which she was also nabbed by the police. They both disclosed that they are in a relationship and the complainant was not happy with this relationship.

Younger sister told her boyfriend Devraj that she has a private video of her sister which she had taken from her mobile phone after which both hatched a conspiracy to extort money and also simultaneously save their relationship. “The accused forwarded the video to the complainant from a fake number. They also disclosed that they planned the crime to save their relationship and secure some financial aid,” the police said.

