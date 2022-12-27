Tech corner: Optimise your sleep

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

BLOCK OUT THE WORLD

Dyson’s latest innovation, the Zone is a high fidelity, ANC headphone with the added benefits of personal air purification.The Zone provides up to 50 hours of noise cancelling and full-spectrum audio reproduction (6Hz to 21Khz). Air purification involves high-efficiency filtration, electrostatic filters and K-Carbon (potassium-enriched carbon filters) for effective filtering. Clear voice calls are enabled courtesy Dual Mic beam forming and noise suppression tech. Available soon. dyson.com

Rs 20,600

Optimise your sleep

Wave Plus from Duroflex is a functional, adjustable smart bed aiming to enrich sleep experiences. Equipped with multifunctional sleep modes, the smart bed helps you unwind and ease into a relaxed and enhanced sleep experience. The bed also offers an Anti-Snore feature, three massage modes, and customised sleeping positions. There’s also a USB charging port and under bed lighting. duroflexworld.com

Pocket-sized safety

Trova’s Go Plus is a portable, biometric smart safe providing mobile privacy and security. The aluminium alloy device is equipped with smart tech to keep your items locked away. Ideal for watches, cash, pen drives, and similar items, GoPlus is a pocket-sized, tightly-sealed safe. It also connects to your phone via BT and an app to find its location, if lost.

trovaofficial.com

