Skintillating essentials for the 30s

Dr Malavika kohli By

Express News Service

We keep saying that age is just a number. Unfortunately, our skin might not agree with this adage. As we age, our skin starts losing its elasticity and tends to look different.

It is common for people entering their 30s to feel the skin change. The 30s are when we begin to see signs of environmental and genetic ageing: Fine lines, uneven pigmentation, and possibly some volume loss caused by the gradual loss of supportive tissue (fat and bone) in the face. Our collagen and elastin stock also starts disintegrating gradually, which means less sheen and suppleness, and we become more prone to dark spots and sun damage.

But being in your 30s also means gaining maturity, having more fun, and having to take better care of your health and skin. Hence, it is important to follow a skincare regime for improving skin health and also to stop premature signs of ageing by nourishing it with the right nutrition inside and out.

Here is an easy guide to follow that can help you maintain effective skin health:

Maintain the CTM routine

1 Cleansing, Toning and Moisturising (CTM) is a basic and minimal skincare routine that one can follow to maintain optimum skin health. Our skin acts as a defensive barrier against germs, dirt, pollution, and deserves attention, love and care similar to other body parts. A gentle yet effective CTM routine with the right products cleanses the skin, delays skin ageing, and gives a hydration boost and glow to the skin. Look for AHAs (such as glycolic and lactic acids) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and resveratrol in creams and serums.

Wear sunscreen daily

2 Wearing sunscreen is one of the best and easiest ways to protect your skin’s appearance and health at any age. Used regularly, sunscreen helps prevent sunburn, skin cancer, and premature ageing. For day-to-day use, pick a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. If you spend time outdoors, choose a product with SPF 50 or greater.

Invest in an under-eye cream

3 The skin around your eyes is thin, delicate, and different from the rest of the skin on your face. Thus, it needs extra care. An under-eye gel serum can reduce dark circles, puffy eyes, eye bags and wrinkles, and aid in firming, smoothening, and brightening the skin around your eyes.

Collagen for anti-ageing benefits

4 Bio-remodelling is one of the most practical ways to offer the right dose of hyaluronic acid to your face. There are many bio-remodelling treatments available, which are composed of concentrated hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid stimulates skin cell receptors to improve skin quality by restoring hydration and promoting radiance. The best part about bio-remodelling is that it helps enhance the formation of both collagen and elastin, both of which make up the structural support of the skin. Bio-remodelling treatments such as Profhilo improves ageing, sagging, and firmness by smoothing and tightening the skin. Besides the face, it can also be injected into the neck, hands, and other areas with high skin laxity. Bio-remodelling treatments such as Profhilo stimulate your skins own collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid production leading to a firmer, tighter, and more hydrated appearance of your skin, thereby preventing and slowing down the ageing process.

Follow a nutritious diet

5 You are what you eat. Treat your skin well and optimise your nutrition by eating a varied and balanced diet including antioxidant-rich fruit and vegetables, healthy fats from oily fish and nuts, and adequate hydration (drink plenty of water). Some good sources include salmon, walnut, almond, avocado, sweet potato, orange, broccoli, dark leafy greens, bell pepper, tomato, and sunflower seeds among others. You can also opt for nutraceuticals containing collagen peptides, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that will help in increasing epidermal moisture content and improving skin hydration. Also, coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) supplementation can decrease some dermal signs of aging, such as wrinkles and improve overall skin smoothness.

Protection against pollution & blue light

6 When your skin comes in contact with pollution, you may experience clogged pores, dehydration, redness, acne, and many other issues. It is important to cleanse properly, nourish your skin with creams containing ingredients such as retinol and vitamin C. Much like sunlight—UV rays—there is a term called ‘blue light pollution’, coined for our excessive use of electronic devices. While blue light pollution can have an impact on sleep cycles, it can also wreak havoc on your complexion. Blue light contains a certain type of wavelength (typically between 380 to 400 nanometers) that causes a change in colour pigmentation, inflammation, and can even cause premature ageing. For day-to-day screen use, look to screen shields that block blue light from reaching you in the first place. Besides, the skin needs antioxidants to protect itself from blue light damage. Look for carotenoids like lutein and xanthophyll in products, which will protect against the negative effects of blue light pollution. Wear sunscreen that contains zinc oxide.

Focus on physical activity

7 Did you know exercise not only improves your physical and mental health but also affects your skin? Physical activity causes your blood vessels to dilate in order to pump more blood around the body. This increase in blood flow provides your muscles with the oxygen and nutrients they need, as well as removing waste products. The improved circulation also increases skin blood flow which helps nourish skin cells, remove free radicals and give you that post-workout glow.

The author is MD, DVD, DNB Dermatology & Aesthetics Director, Skin Secrets Consultant, Breach Candy & Jaslok Hopsitals

We keep saying that age is just a number. Unfortunately, our skin might not agree with this adage. As we age, our skin starts losing its elasticity and tends to look different. It is common for people entering their 30s to feel the skin change. The 30s are when we begin to see signs of environmental and genetic ageing: Fine lines, uneven pigmentation, and possibly some volume loss caused by the gradual loss of supportive tissue (fat and bone) in the face. Our collagen and elastin stock also starts disintegrating gradually, which means less sheen and suppleness, and we become more prone to dark spots and sun damage. But being in your 30s also means gaining maturity, having more fun, and having to take better care of your health and skin. Hence, it is important to follow a skincare regime for improving skin health and also to stop premature signs of ageing by nourishing it with the right nutrition inside and out. Here is an easy guide to follow that can help you maintain effective skin health: Maintain the CTM routine 1 Cleansing, Toning and Moisturising (CTM) is a basic and minimal skincare routine that one can follow to maintain optimum skin health. Our skin acts as a defensive barrier against germs, dirt, pollution, and deserves attention, love and care similar to other body parts. A gentle yet effective CTM routine with the right products cleanses the skin, delays skin ageing, and gives a hydration boost and glow to the skin. Look for AHAs (such as glycolic and lactic acids) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and resveratrol in creams and serums. Wear sunscreen daily 2 Wearing sunscreen is one of the best and easiest ways to protect your skin’s appearance and health at any age. Used regularly, sunscreen helps prevent sunburn, skin cancer, and premature ageing. For day-to-day use, pick a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. If you spend time outdoors, choose a product with SPF 50 or greater. Invest in an under-eye cream 3 The skin around your eyes is thin, delicate, and different from the rest of the skin on your face. Thus, it needs extra care. An under-eye gel serum can reduce dark circles, puffy eyes, eye bags and wrinkles, and aid in firming, smoothening, and brightening the skin around your eyes. Collagen for anti-ageing benefits 4 Bio-remodelling is one of the most practical ways to offer the right dose of hyaluronic acid to your face. There are many bio-remodelling treatments available, which are composed of concentrated hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid stimulates skin cell receptors to improve skin quality by restoring hydration and promoting radiance. The best part about bio-remodelling is that it helps enhance the formation of both collagen and elastin, both of which make up the structural support of the skin. Bio-remodelling treatments such as Profhilo improves ageing, sagging, and firmness by smoothing and tightening the skin. Besides the face, it can also be injected into the neck, hands, and other areas with high skin laxity. Bio-remodelling treatments such as Profhilo stimulate your skins own collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid production leading to a firmer, tighter, and more hydrated appearance of your skin, thereby preventing and slowing down the ageing process. Follow a nutritious diet 5 You are what you eat. Treat your skin well and optimise your nutrition by eating a varied and balanced diet including antioxidant-rich fruit and vegetables, healthy fats from oily fish and nuts, and adequate hydration (drink plenty of water). Some good sources include salmon, walnut, almond, avocado, sweet potato, orange, broccoli, dark leafy greens, bell pepper, tomato, and sunflower seeds among others. You can also opt for nutraceuticals containing collagen peptides, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that will help in increasing epidermal moisture content and improving skin hydration. Also, coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) supplementation can decrease some dermal signs of aging, such as wrinkles and improve overall skin smoothness. Protection against pollution & blue light 6 When your skin comes in contact with pollution, you may experience clogged pores, dehydration, redness, acne, and many other issues. It is important to cleanse properly, nourish your skin with creams containing ingredients such as retinol and vitamin C. Much like sunlight—UV rays—there is a term called ‘blue light pollution’, coined for our excessive use of electronic devices. While blue light pollution can have an impact on sleep cycles, it can also wreak havoc on your complexion. Blue light contains a certain type of wavelength (typically between 380 to 400 nanometers) that causes a change in colour pigmentation, inflammation, and can even cause premature ageing. For day-to-day screen use, look to screen shields that block blue light from reaching you in the first place. Besides, the skin needs antioxidants to protect itself from blue light damage. Look for carotenoids like lutein and xanthophyll in products, which will protect against the negative effects of blue light pollution. Wear sunscreen that contains zinc oxide. Focus on physical activity 7 Did you know exercise not only improves your physical and mental health but also affects your skin? Physical activity causes your blood vessels to dilate in order to pump more blood around the body. This increase in blood flow provides your muscles with the oxygen and nutrients they need, as well as removing waste products. The improved circulation also increases skin blood flow which helps nourish skin cells, remove free radicals and give you that post-workout glow. The author is MD, DVD, DNB Dermatology & Aesthetics Director, Skin Secrets Consultant, Breach Candy & Jaslok Hopsitals