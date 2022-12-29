Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS to view Ayushman treatment rates

The apex institute will use the rates as a parameter to quantify the cost of clinical services provided by its hospital in different departments.

Published: 29th December 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will build the budgetary allocation to its different departments based on the treatment rates of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The apex institute will use the rates as a parameter to quantify the cost of clinical services provided by its hospital in different departments. The costing will be used to ascertain the budgetary allocation for all 
the departments. 

According to the institute, the exercise will help in  more scientific apportionment of budget between various departments. Besides, it will also help performance evaluation of the departments. “AIIMS is providing free treatment to patients covered under AB-PMJAY and the services provided under this scheme are reimbursed by Govt of India at pre-prescribed rates which in turn also helps in quantifying the cost of services being delivered to AB-PMJAY patients.

However, it is noted that no such cost accounting is being done for other patients being treated at AIIMS, New Delhi.  Accordingly, it has been decided that concurrent notional costing based on applicable AB-PMJAY rates shall be done for all inpatients including daycare patients,” the order issued by the institute read.

“These costs shall be analysed monthly to quantify the notional cost of providing clinical services on a department wise basis,” it added. Officials said that the method would prevent wastage of budgetary resources among departments. 

“If a specific department requires Rs 1 crore to function but receives Rs 70 lakh while at the same time another department gets Rs 1 crore even though its requirement is Rs 70 lakh, then the funds can be diverted to the needy department. It will ensure optimal utilization of resources. Also, a performance evaluation will force the department to work more efficiently,” a senior official said.

