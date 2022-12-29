Home Cities Delhi

Comfy ride: Pure EV unveils electric motorcycle ecoDryft 

Set to launch in the first week of January 2023, the ecoDryft is touted to be offered at an attractive price point as it caters to the commuter bike segment

Published: 29th December 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By PRAVEEN RAJA
Express News Service

The ecoDryft has been designed and developed at Pure EV’s technical and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad. It is a commuter motorcycle that will primarily have used only on short distances within a city, and will also be a perfect choice for short delivery routes that a series of e-commerce and food delivery companies can benefit from.

The design is simple and straightforward, with a focus on good ergonomics and functionality. It comes equipped with a 3.0kWh patented battery that is also AIS certified and developed by Pure EV. With this battery on board, the ecoDryft can hit a top speed of 75km/h and it has a company-claimed range of 135km per charge.

Both the power output and range are suitable for such a bike and the company has also stated that the performance is in line with what people experience on most 100cc commuter motorcycles. Pure EV has worked hard to ensure that the bike feels robust and boasts of a good fit and finish. In addition to that, the company has also worked hard to achieve a good level of comfort, so that the rider does not feel fatigued while riding around on urban trips. 

With the ecoDryft, Pure EV has also patented their battery as it is designed to work under the tough environmental conditions that India has to offer. After all, it is going into a mass market motorcycle that will be used in various parts of the country and has to deliver despite varied climatic conditions. 

Expected price of the ecoDryft is between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ecoDryft Pure EV
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp