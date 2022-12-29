Deputy CM Sisodia says will monitor Okhla landfill in Delhi every week

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia along with AAP’s MCD Mayor candidate Dr Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor candidate Aaley Mohammed Iqbal visited Okhla landfill site on Wednesday. They inspected the ongoing work to flatten and eliminate the garbage mound at the site and reviewed the details of the process. After visiting the site, the deputy chief minister said that he would personally monitor the work to clear the landfill site and visit the garbage dumping sites every week to take stock of the situation.

“Working towards removing the mountains of garbage from Delhi, I visited Okhla landfill sites today along with AAP’s mayor and deputy mayor candidates. It is our resolution to raze down these landfill sites and make the city clean and beautiful. I will visit all three landfill sites every week and will personally monitor the work,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

The Deputy CM, along with Oberoi and Iqbal, conducted a detailed assessment of the works going on at the landfill site. He also made several suggestions upon noticing some gaps in the projects and directed the officials to get things back on track soon. “AAP councillors have started working even before taking oath.

We visited the Okhla landfill site and inspected the progress here so far. “Work needs to speed up and I am hopeful that after January 6, AAP councillors will ensure the same. We need to visit the landfill sites every week to ensure the height of the garbage mountains is reduced,” Sisodia added. He said that currently the work of clearing the landfill sites is going at a slow pace and they need double the speed to achieve their goals. “I will inspect these landfill sites every week and monitor the work being done closely. As soon as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor take oath the speed of the clearing process will be doubled,” he added.

Sisodia further said that the number of waste disposal machines will be increased at the landfill site to expedite the work. “Along with that, regular inspections at these sites will also give a boost to the work. So far, the previous government had only deceived the people of Delhi in the name of removing these sites.” Our work in the MCD will be beneficial for the citizens living nearby and will also improve their quality of life,” he said.

