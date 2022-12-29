Home Cities Delhi

Emergency cases at AIIMS to get registered right on arrival

Officials said the early treatment could not begin due to the practice which added to the agony of patients coming with trauma.

Published: 29th December 2022 07:54 AM

AIIMS

AIIMS. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The long wait to receive treatment for the patients needing emergency care amid the huge influx at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here is likely to be cut with a new direction the hospital has issued on Wednesday. 

According to the order, the practice carried in the emergency department of registering patients only after an examination by the on-duty Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) will end and they will be allowed to be registered right after entering the emergency ward. 

“In line with good governance practices, the registration papers for all patients coming to AIIMS Emergency shall be made immediately after the patient has been triaged on arrival,” the order issued from institute’s director M Srinivas, said.

The development came after rounds made by Srinivas where he noted that the registration paper for patients arriving in AIIMS Emergency is made only after the patient has been examined by the CMO.


“The treatment started only after the registration of the patients which is followed after examination by the CMO. Given the huge influx and seriousness of the patients coming in emergency, it is impossible for the officer to check each patient single-handedly. It led to delay,” a doctor said. 

