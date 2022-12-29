Home Cities Delhi

Workload, pending salary top issues in Delhi University teachers' polls 

The votes of professors have been excluded from the AC election, while the EC election is open for voting for all teaching staff, said a professor. 

Delhi University. ( File Photo)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The election for the Executive council (EC) and Academic Council (AC) is nearly a month away, however, the campaigning of various teacher’s associations at the University campus is already in full swing.  Election for the two posts of EC and 26 posts of AC will be held on February 9 2023, in which around 12,000 teaching staff will cast their votes.  The votes of professors have been excluded from the AC election, while the EC election is open for voting for all teaching staff, said a professor. 

Sunil Kumar of the National Democratic Teacher’s Front (NDTF), an RSS-affiliated teachers association, Deo Kumar from the left-aligned Democratic Teacher’s front (DTF) and Seema Das of  National Teacher’s Organisation of AAP (AADTA) are competing for these two positions of Executive Committee. 

Sunil Kumar, Assistant professor of Dayal Singh college and also the NDTF candidate said that “Over-Workload” is one of the top issues for us in this election.  “Earlier, around 35-40 students used to sit in an academic class, but this batch size has now increased to 60. A 50 per cent increase in the batch size, similarly for practical classes, the batch size has increased from 30 to 60” said Sunil. He further added that teachers could not bear this much pressure and after electing as the EC members we will revoke this decision. 

Apart from this, delays in the promotion of teachers, the Old pension scheme and the regularisation of ad-hocism were also on our list of issues. Deo Kumar, Associate professor of Rajdhani College, is contesting from DTF also raised the issue of Ad-hocism and recruitment of Guest teachers in place of Ad-hoc teachers. 

“In spite of the absorption of ad-hoc teachers, the university is replacing them with guest teachers. This is an attack on the employment of ad-hoc teachers,” added Deo.  While raising the issue of delay in salary, the Deo attacked both BJP and AAP-leaning teachers associations, “ Teacher’s salary is pending at both Delhi-government affiliated and Central university-affiliated colleges. Being in power these teachers association has done nothing on these issues,” he said.

