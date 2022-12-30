18,000 cops to keep watch on New Year revellers in Delhi

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Year is just two days away, and the Delhi Police are gearing up to maintain law and order situation in and around the capital city.Over 18,000 local police and an odd 1,850 traffic personnel will be deployed across the city on the New Year’s eve, said Delhi Police on Thursday.

Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said, “More than 18,000 local police personnel will be deployed on the capital’s major streets on December 31 in view of the New Year celebrations.This time, there will be anti-terror measures in places with high footfall where local police have made the arrangements in real-time coordination with the Special Cell.”“More than 1,500 pickets, over 1,200 mobile patrolling vehicles and close to 2,080 bikes will be deployed,” he said.

Focusing on women’s safety, more than 2,500 women police personnel will be deployed across the city, the senior officer said.Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav said, “Around 1,850 personnel from traffic police will be deployed along with local police staffers for joint checking. We have identified around 125 points of drunken driving. Traffic will be restricted from entering Connaught Place after 8 pm on Saturday and only authorised vehicles will be allowed. Mobile teams will also be placed for checking in the city.”

No vehicular traffic will be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circles of the Connaught Place except for those that are carrying valid passes.The traffic police identified 45 locations across the capital city where people in large assemble to celebrate, which include – Connaught Place, Hauz Khas Village, Civil Lines Pacific mall and others.As per a traffic advisory, “Strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving.”

Adding to this, expecting high pedestrian movement around India Gate, traffic police may not allow vehicles to go through the C-Hexagon, on the premises of the India Gate.Further, traffic police have advised commuters to use public transport on the New Year’s eve as there is a shortage of space for parking.

125 drunken driving spots

Delhi Police has identified 125 spots prone to drink-driving as part of efforts to keep a vigil on revellers on New Year’s eve on Saturday and deploy nearly 1,900 traffic personnel to identify violators, an official said. Alcometers will be used to issue challans to violators, the police said. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav said, “here are around 45 major spots across the national capital where New Year celebrations take place. Focus will be on these spots, the police said.

