Case filed against flyers for physical brawl onboard Thai flight

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also tweeted about the scuffle.

Published: 30th December 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Screengrab from the video

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A police complaint was launched and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) initiated an inquiry after a video showing passengers engaged in a physical brawl on board a Thai airlines flight from Bangkok to Kolkata went viral.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also tweeted about the scuffle. “A police complaint has been filed against those involved. Such behaviour is unacceptable,” he posted on the platform.

“We have taken note of the viral video, which shows a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata,” said Zulfiqar Hasan, director general of the authority which ensures safety compliance and overall safety of flyers. The incident reportedly happened on December 27.

