Cops bust gang fleecing people in name of loans

Delhi Police has busted a fake loan gang which was operating from a Noida-based call centre and had cheated a man of Rs 14 lakhs on the pretext of giving him a loan of Rs 50 lakhs.

Published: 31st December 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police has busted a fake loan gang which was operating from a Noida-based call centre and had cheated a man of Rs 14 lakhs on the pretext of giving him a loan of Rs 50 lakhs. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they received a complaint by a man who stated that in July, 2020 due to Corona pandemic, he was going through some financial crisis and applied for a loan, after which he started receiving calls from several unknown mobile numbers and callers impersonating as officers of HDB Finance Company.

The complainant was offered a loan as per his financial requirement but with the condition that he had to purchase insurance policy for sanctioning fictitious loan against insured policy.  “After issuance of insurance policy, the complainant was induced to transfer money on the pretext of various charges for sanctioning loan amount and thus duped the complainant of Rs 14 lakhs. No loan was disbursed to the complainant,” the DCP said. Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of IT Act and began probing the incident. 

Raids were conducted at locations of accused persons in Delhi and NCR on December 26 and one accused Mohit Sharma alias Purshottam Das Gupta alias Piyush Arora was arrested from his hideout and one i-20 Car, one laptop, five mobile phones, various passbooks, cheque-books and Debit/Credit cards were recovered on his instance. It was further revealed that Faisal along with accused Mohit had been working at an established call centre which offers insurance policies of various big insurance companies.

