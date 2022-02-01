COVID-19 positivity, deaths stagnant in Delhi amid declining cases and empty ICU beds

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As COVID-19 cases in the national capital continue to plummet, the ICU wards are getting increasingly vacant with each passing day at Lok Nayak Hospital, a dedicated COVID care hospital. At present, out of the 500 ICU beds, only 37 are occupied. The rest 463 are lying vacant.

According to the information shared by a senior doctor deployed at the hospital, eight ventilator beds were occupied and 92 were vacant. Along with this, four patients were admitted with mucormycosis. Meanwhile, only five COVID beds are occupied at Ramleela Maidan COVID Care Centre.

On Monday, a total of 2,779 fresh cases of COVID-19 were recorded along with 38 fatalities and 6.20 per cent positivity rate, The positivity rate is gradually declining, but is yet to reach the ideal benchmark of 5 percent as set by the World Health Organisation and considered as safe.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the national capital have not reduced significantly and have been fluctuating between 25 to 40 deaths since the last one week. The highest number of fatalities - a total of 30 deaths - were recorded on Sunday, while the lowest being 25 was recorded on January 28.

According to officials, the large number of fatalities is mainly due to existing comorbid conditions and increasing cold waves recorded in this extreme winter. While 1,518 patients were hospitalised, 577 were admitted to the ICU, 555 are on oxygen support and 128 on ventilators.

A total of 38,046 containment zones were functional in the city, said the health bulletin released on Monday. A total of 14,328 patients were in home isolation. Meanwhile, a total of 44,847 tests were conducted as per Monday's health bulletin.

Out of which, 40,476 were RT-PCR and 4,371 were rapid antigen tests. According to Monday’s bulletin, 5,502 patients recovered, which brought down the number of active cases to 18,729.