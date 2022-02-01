STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 positivity, deaths stagnant in Delhi amid declining cases and empty ICU beds

According to officials, the large number of fatalities is mainly due to existing comorbid conditions and increasing cold waves recorded in this extreme winter.

Published: 01st February 2022 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Deaths in India

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As COVID-19 cases in the national capital continue to plummet, the ICU wards are getting increasingly vacant with each passing day at Lok Nayak Hospital, a dedicated COVID care hospital. At present, out of the 500 ICU beds, only 37 are occupied. The rest 463 are lying vacant.

According to the information shared by a senior doctor deployed at the hospital, eight ventilator beds were occupied and 92 were vacant. Along with this, four patients were admitted with mucormycosis. Meanwhile, only five COVID beds are occupied at Ramleela Maidan COVID Care Centre. 

On Monday, a total of 2,779 fresh cases of COVID-19 were recorded along with 38 fatalities and 6.20 per cent positivity rate, The positivity rate is gradually declining, but is yet to reach the ideal benchmark of 5 percent as set by the World Health Organisation and considered as safe. 

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the national capital have not reduced significantly and have been fluctuating between 25 to 40 deaths since the last one week. The highest number of fatalities - a total of 30 deaths - were recorded on Sunday, while the lowest being 25 was recorded on January 28. 

According to officials, the large number of fatalities is mainly due to existing comorbid conditions and increasing cold waves recorded in this extreme winter. While 1,518 patients were hospitalised, 577 were admitted to the ICU, 555 are on oxygen support and 128 on ventilators. 

A total of 38,046 containment zones were functional in the city, said the health bulletin released on Monday. A total of 14,328 patients were in home isolation. Meanwhile, a total of 44,847 tests were conducted as per Monday's health bulletin.

Out of which, 40,476 were RT-PCR and 4,371 were rapid antigen tests. According to Monday’s bulletin, 5,502 patients recovered, which brought down the number of active cases to 18,729.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Delhi COVID cases Delhi COVID Dlehi COVID deaths ICU Delhi positivity rate
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp